I recently went to Molly’s to hear open mic comedy. I secretly recorded some of the routines just for my own use. But one comic was extremely desperate for the guffaws he never got. So he asked me to publish some of his jokes in the hope that some way, somehow, somewhere someone would finally laugh.
How many of you like potluck dinners? Raise your hands. Yeah? Well I hate them. I despise them. Because I have no self-control, no restraint. I mean, in my family, restraint was what they strap you down with when they send you to the asylum.
So I’ll go to a potluck and I’ll eat until I am stuffed, and I know I should stop. But then someone will come in late with some pecan pie. And something within me whispers, “But wait! There’s more!” And then somebody will come in with a double chocolate cake with walnuts. And something within me whispers, “But wait! There’s more!” Then someone will come in with crème brulee. And something within me whispers, “But wait! There’s more!”
And then, after a couple of months of this, my wife will look at my backside and say, “Butt weight! There’s more!”
They’ve opened a new cemetery here in Greenville. It’s very exclusive. You have to be a redhead to be buried there. Of course, most of us don’t have red hair. So people are dying to get in. (I stole that joke from somebody else; I’m not responsible for it.)
I am a very cowardly person. Really easily frightened. And, oddly enough, that helps me to understand punctuation. You see, I only have half the guts that most people have. So I know all about semi-colons.
It fascinates me when people say they’re not proud of something. “I know I eat too much, but I’m not proud of it.” “I know I drink too much, but I’m not proud of it.” So to make them feel better, I tell them, “I know I’m too humble. But I’m not proud of it.”
I try, I really try to be friendly to everybody. But I just don’t like certain people. And I’ll tell you why I don’t like certain people: I want everybody to be uncertain like me. (I stole that joke from somebody else; I’m not responsible for it.)
Do you like crossword puzzles? I’m not very good at solving them, but I like them a lot. I saw one the other day where one of the answers was YOSEMITE. But the clue for it was “Shalom”. (In case you’re excessively gentile like me, that’s a greeting in the Jewish community”). So I had to get a friend to help me out, I asked her, “How do you get the answer ‘Yosemite’ from the clue ‘Shalom’?” And she told me, “You’ve got it all wrong. The answer isn’t “Yosemite,” it’s ‘Yo! Semite!’”
Which reminds me. Where I grew up, the Jewish population was kind of small, but I did know a few people from that community. As a matter of fact, my mama’s brother married a Jewish woman. So we called her Auntie Semitic. But she wasn’t.
This is the point where Jerry Seinfeld comes in and says, “I’m not offended as a Jew, I’m offended as a comedian!”
You wanna know one of my favorite songs? It’s from a Broadway musical and it was written in honor of Archie Bunker and Tina Turner. It’s called “Don’t Cry for Me, Arch and Tina.” (I stole that joke from somebody else; I’m not responsible for it.)
Some things I just don’t understand. When you buy something new, all the parts are supposed to be new, right? So when you buy a watch, the hour hand is new, the minute hand is new. So how can the other hand be second-hand?
Speaking of ancient Egyptian mythology, they often had gods who were part animal. Anubis was part jackal, Horus was part bird, Isis was part cow. But not many people know about the fish-god. He was in charge of the judicial system and crime investigation. Ancient Egyptian “Law & Order.” And this fish deity is where we get the expression “the scales of justice.”
Let me end by saying that if I have told even a single joke that has offended anybody … I stole that joke from somebody else; I’m not responsible for it.
Oh, and one other thing:
Laugh! Please!