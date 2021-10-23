It happened a year ago, but it still haunts me.
A face appears on the wall. And a name. Someone that I don’t know; I’m not a member here, so that’s not surprising. But it seems rather eerie, hovering above the band. Actually, the face appears twice, on both sides of the wall. They have a double screen so that people can more easily see the lyrics to the songs while the band plays.
Time: 8 o’clock on an October Sunday morning. Year: 2020. Place: Jarvis Memorial Methodist Church. Occasion: praise team rehearsal.
So the double image lingers for a moment. Maybe I’m looking at a picture of someone who has died in the past week, or month. Then another face appears, as if to scold me: You don’t understand what is happening.
More and more unfamiliar names and faces appear and disappear, one at a time, or actually two at a time. And I begin to wonder; we’re in the middle of a pandemic; have this many people died recently?
But then it hits me: My grandchildren went trick-or-treating last night. So today is All Saints’ Day, aka All Hallows’ Day. It’s the holiday that is less well-known than its eve: Halloween, a shortened form of “All Hallows’ Eve.”
So the pictures before me are of those in the church who have died in the last year. I didn’t grow up with this tradition, so this isn’t my native tongue. But as an adult I have sometimes attended churches that remember their departed loved ones on this day. And so my heart hears this experience fairly well as a second language.
Such a contrast. The musicians are playing songs about how happy it makes you feel to know God. But the faces seem to sing a different tune, silently, wordlessly, motionlessly. Behind the musicians, out of their sight. As if to say, “Yeah, the Lord can make you happy, but still, eventually you will die.” Some less eventually than others, to which the recent deaths bear witness.
So I sit, feeling strangely removed from the untold sorrow of people I’ve never met, families I’ve had no dealings with, life situations of which I know nothing. But still, you sense the sorrow even when you don’t know the circumstances. It feels like the faint anonymous sound of someone crying in a distant room.
Until it’s not distant any more. A familiar face is suddenly looking down at me, an old friend that I had not seen in decades. I have been out of the loop for so long that I had no notion of his passing.
Like most memorial pictures, his smile seems a bit ironic, as if he were the only one unaware of his own demise. It’s like a portrait of the deceased at a wake. The only smiling face where everyone else is somber. I could imagine some smart-aleck angel glaring at the picture: “Wipe that grin off your face! Don’t you know that you’re dead? Look appropriately solemn!”
How strange that would sound. Everyone else is talking about the deceased as if they were one step away from sainthood, just waiting for the paperwork to go through. But your friends who really knew you just smile and remain silent. The praise is so extreme that they may wonder if they have wandered into the wrong funeral parlor.
All these thoughts flit through my mind in an instant. And then in an instant his face is gone, replaced by another stranger. And for a moment, life seems just as fleeting.