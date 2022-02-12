She looked at me with mild suspicion. “Did you like my pictures? You know, the ones of the birthday party?”
“Oh, yeah, I like them a lot. Very cool.”
“I just wanted to make sure you liked them.” She said nothing else with her lips, but her eyes said, “You don’t know what I’m talking about, do ya?”
Well, of course I liked them. Pictures of her cute little boy, my great nephew. He’s very handsome, very charming, very intelligent, and of course he gets it all from me. Even though we are a couple of divorces and remarriages removed from actually sharing any DNA. Of course I like the pictures.
Then it hit me. “Like” is not a feeling or an attitude or a rapport or harmony or sympathy or empathy. “Like” is a link on a Facebook page that you better click on if you want to avoid becoming an outcast from decent society.
Firing up the laptop would take too long; I grabbed my iPad. No, I didn’t get my phone. You can’t get onto the internet with my phone or any other device that still has a rotary dial. But my iPad saved the day. It turns on quickly and so I clicked away madly until I had nailed all 137 pictures of kids, cake and chaos.
Liking used to be so simple. When I was in elementary school, there was a “like letter” that would make the rounds. Sometimes it was a love letter, but that was the L word used by none but the bravest. Either version of it was basically a form-letter Valentine that could be used year round.
The text was simple. It began: “I like you. Do you like me?” Then underneath were two boxes, with a “Yes” next to one, a “No” next to the other, and a hope that the answer would be the affirmative. Sometimes there was also in parentheses “Check one” for the instructionally disadvantaged.
Well, even in elementary school, you have some sense of how you’re really putting yourself out there to make such a bold gesture. The most frequent response was to draw another box, write “Maybe” next to it, and there you have a safe place to leave a check mark.
The French term for love letter is billet doux, which means literally “sweet note.” But there is nothing sweet about the frustration generated by such ambiguity. Is the target of my affections playing hard to get or just trying to let me down easy?
I bet kids these days would answer more clearly. Instead of writing “Maybe” next to the checked box, girls would write something like “I’m passing this on to my boyfriend on the wrestling team, who is going to kick your butt after school.” Or maybe, “I’m going to show this to my dad tonight while he’s cleaning his rifle.” Boys would write something like “I showed this to my five other girlfriends and they decided that the harem is full. The vote was three to zero with two abstentions.” Or maybe, “My mom won’t let me like you; she wants me to marry a doctor.”
But at least I understand that kind of response; how to deal with the Facebook “Like” still eludes me. I don’t know if this happens in real life, but I saw a sitcom recently in which a young man thought his girlfriend was breaking up with him. Why? Because she had committed the ultimate slap in the face: he had posted a picture on Facebook and she had failed to “Like” it. That gives me a headache, because it sounds like … not just jumping to conclusions, but jumping to concussions. Making assumptions that could be so wrong that they have the impact of a 2-by-4 right between the eyes.
When I went to school, I learned a fair number of long words, and even what some of them mean. But I can’t deal with words like “Like.” “Like” is a four-letter word to me.
Oh ... I guess it is to everyone else, too.