“He’s a rebel and he’ll never ever be any good.”
I was 12 years old. My family was living near Birmingham, Alabama, the first time I heard these words sung by the Crystals. It was 1962, during the heyday of the “girl groups.” That’s not a sexist term; I heard Whoopi Goldberg say it once in “Sister Act” so it must be OK.
Everyone knows that the females in the “girl groups” were formidable women with loads of talent. The term is no worse than saddling the socializing of men with the phrase “a night out with the boys.”
But what a song! It’s about a young lady who has a boyfriend who is very rebellious. I risk stating the obvious, because when you hear just the title, “He’s a Rebel,” you might think she’s going steady with a soldier in the Confederate army.
Well, let me put your minds to rest. The lead singer in the song, Delores Brooks, was not dating Johnny Reb. She was born in 1947. The last known Confederate soldier died in 1951. Even though she matured very quickly as a young lady, she didn’t do it that fast. And there’s no record of her being born in a time machine.
The point is worth making because about the same time there was a TV show called “The Rebel.” Nick Adams played the part of a veteran of the Confederate army who roamed the West fighting injustice. Of course, that was after defending the injustice of slavery for four years during the Civil War. But back in those days the irony was lost on most of us TV watchers. All we saw was another cultural icon. There were 76 episodes of 30 minutes each, including commercials. So that was less than 38 hours of action to make up for four years of war. But no one was counting.
The character’s name was Johnny Yuma, perhaps a combination of Johnny Reb and the Arizona city that is an icon of the old West. Many people remember the name because of Johnny Cash singing the theme song of the series, which began, “Johnny Yuma wuz a rebel.”
I was a Civil War enthusiast back in those days, largely because I did not understand what the war was about. Perhaps a lot of Southern soldiers didn’t understand it either. A year or so into the war, the Confederate government found that relying on volunteers wasn’t going to work. So they instituted the draft: three years of service for every white male from ages 18 to 35. When I was 18, I also worried about the draft and I didn’t understand what the war in Vietnam was about. Perhaps a lot of soldiers in a lot of wars don’t have the benefit of knowing why they are fighting. Ask any Russian.
I can’t say I know what I would have done if I had lived in the 1860s. But I can’t imagine putting my life on the line for the rights of a few rich white men to own other human beings and live in luxury. My daughter gave me some comfort about this. After doing some research at Ancestry.com, she called me and said, “Dad, I’ve got great news! Our ancestors were too poor to own slaves!” I guess that’s morality by default, but I’ll take it.
Unfortunately, movies tend to romanticize that very unromantic war, and issues get lost in the shuffle. Still, I suppose it’s hard for a white southerner to watch “Gone with the Wind” and not secretly sort of pull for the home team, even if you voted for the first Black president.
But an old Wesleyan hymn put it in perspective for me: “O love divine, what hast thou done.” The song expresses the divine desire “to bring us rebels back to God.” I laughed the first time I heard that phrase. When I was a kid, people would often use the word “rebel” to mean anybody from the South. And of course, I grew up with a lot of people who in their hearts believed that southerners of the Bible belt are God’s favorites as opposed to, say, anyone born north of Virginia. They would have sung this hymn with great gusto, while sneering at, say, their next-door neighbors from Chicago.
But of course the rebels in the hymn are all human beings, writhing in our rebelliousness. Perhaps we are all like the guy in the Crystals’ song that Delores Brooks’ folks didn’t want her to go out with.
And perhaps like the guy in the song, we are loved anyway in spite of the rebellion in our hearts.