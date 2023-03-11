“He’s a rebel and he’ll never ever be any good.”

I was 12 years old. My family was living near Birmingham, Alabama, the first time I heard these words sung by the Crystals. It was 1962, during the heyday of the “girl groups.” That’s not a sexist term; I heard Whoopi Goldberg say it once in “Sister Act” so it must be OK.

