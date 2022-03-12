Don’t take me literally. I am not confessing to be the offspring of, say, a station wagon and a school bus … although I’m bulky enough. And I do stop at railroad crossings. But the phrase “my mother the car” just popped into my head recently.
What is it? “My Mother the Car” was a fantasy sitcom on NBC that lasted only for one season in 1965-66. It starred Jerry Van Dyke (younger brother of Dick) as a man whose deceased mother was reincarnated as an antique car. Ann Sothern voiced the ghostly mom that spoke through the car radio, with the dial flashing as her intonations rose and fell. And of course …
… everybody hated it. Who wants to be bossed around by a means of transportation? TV Guide proclaimed it to be the second-worst TV program of all time, being topped at the bottom only by “The Jerry Springer Show.” Significantly, “Mister Ed” was popular in those days, so apparently, a lot of people thought that a talking horse was more plausible than a talking automobile.
So why would this weird phrase, “my mother the car,” pop into my head after being dormant since the ‘60s? Because my Honda CRV has started talking to me.
No, I’m not crazy, so don’t tell the psychiatric team that manages my case that I’m hearing voices. It (she?) doesn’t vocalize at all. She doesn’t use the radio, although the day may come. However, for now … well, there’s no nice way to put it, she’s just plain bossy. But in a subtle way. For example, when the weather is really cold, a message pops up on the computer screen that says, “Roads may be icy, drive carefully.” And I say in a slightly irritated voice, “Yes, mother, I know how to drive.” My mother, the car.
Do you know that Bob Dylan song “You Ain’t Goin’ Nowhere?” Well, my mother the car doesn’t sing it, but she does make me think it. (See how indirect she is?) So when I crank the engine and step on the gas, if I haven’t buckled up, nothing happens. It has a digital speedometer, so that big zero just continues to stare at me like the accusing eye of a cyclops. And a message pops up on the screen, “Buckle your seatbelt.” And the implied message is “Because if you don’t, you ain’t goin’ nowhere.”
So I can’t even make it out of the driveway without getting fussed at. And once I’m out on the highway, it continues. Even when mine is the only vehicle on the road, if I edge over just a little bit across the centerline, the car begins to jiggle like a belly dancer and an orange rectangle lights up with the words “Lane departure.” The first time I saw it, I thought Lois was breaking up with Superman.
And then there’s the invisible foot. I like the cruise control because I have lazy ankles. I just flip it on and it keeps me going at the same speed while my feet take five. Before I had it, I used to jam an old tennis shoe under the accelerator. It worked only sporadically.
But it’s an eerie feeling when a car slows down by itself. And that’s what it does when there is traffic ahead of me. It senses the presence of other vehicles and adjusts the speed accordingly. Without any help from my lazy ankles. It is convenient sometimes, but still, it’s a strange experience when my mother the car puts an invisible foot on the brake and says (implicitly) in a mildly threatening voice, “Slow down, son.”
But still, my Honda is a pretty good car, and people seem to admire her and even comment about her. So the other day, someone told me, “Your choice of vehicle speaks volumes about you.”
Of course, I answered, “You have no idea.”