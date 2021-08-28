I saw them with my own eyes! Alabama elephants! In North Carolina!
Which is to say, red elephants, colored no doubt by the red clay of their stomping grounds. The first and only time that I have ever been to the North Carolina Zoo, I saw the Alabama elephants, decked out in crimson. That was many years ago when I took my now adult daughter who was in elementary school at the time. But I know that they are still there; some friends who recently took their grandkids there have confirmed this for me.
For those of you who are not the same religion as me, I should explain. The colors of the Alabama Crimson Tide are crimson and white (though in a pinch, any shade of red will do). And since it’s kind of hard to suit up a mascot in something that looks like a tidal wave rolling over and drowning all opponents, they picked the elephant to be the mascot.
How did this happen? In 1930 Alabama was playing Ole Miss on Alabama’s home field in Tuscaloosa. At the end of the first quarter, the Crimson Tide was leading by a score of just 6-0. But … the second team had played the whole time. At the beginning of the second quarter, the first team trotted onto the field.
The Alabama players were so huge that one hyperbolic sportswriter described it this way: “The earth started to tremble, there was a distant rumble that continued to grow.” And one of the fans in the bleachers yelled, “Hold your horses, the elephants are coming!”
Alabama won the game 64-0. And they were 10-0 for the season, only allowed 13 points scored on them all season, and won the national championship. And ever since then, the red elephant has been the mascot of the hard to visually depict Crimson Tide. These days the mascot is called Big Al. There is a three-day competition every April to decide who will get to be Big Al for the following year and wear the mascot costume at games.
So why does it even matter that there are Alabama elephants in North Carolina? You have no idea what a comfort it is to me, a foreigner. I was born in Birmingham. So people think of me as an outsider because I have only lived in this state since 1973.
You know, it’s not easy being an Alabama fan; 49 and a half states hate us. Where the half comes from is the fact that my home state is 49 percent Alabama fans and 49 percent Auburn fans. The other 2 percent are what we call atheists, because down there in my homeland, football is a religion.
I know that sounds strange to you people up here in basketball country. But where I grew up, if you said “round ball” they thought you were talking about a baseball. And they would wonder why anyone would be even slightly interested in a sport that was, in those days, dominated by a team called the Yankees. The “divinely condemned” Yankees, as we would say … or words similar to that.
Being an Alabama fan is kind of like being a Methodist minister. Most of them go to seminary at Duke, and then when they are assigned to various churches all over the state, they usually wind up being the only Duke fan in town. They could have a game day party in a broom closet.
Of course it’s even worse for me; I can’t even go to the Methodist church in some other town and find one person who will help me cheer for my team. In my 48 years as an emigrant, I have met only one Alabama fan that wasn’t someone that moved up here like I did. And I have met only one Auburn fan. Where we buried him has yet to be discovered by the authorities.
Being an Alabama fan is at times even a linguistic thing. You know you are from not just the South, but way down South, when someone from North Carolina tells you “Wow, you really have an accent!” But I just smile and tell them, “I’m Southerner-than-thou.” Roll Tide, y’all.