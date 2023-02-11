...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO NOON EST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico and Pungo Rivers.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to noon EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
There is a nuclear device in my kitchen. Many people would call it a microwave oven perhaps. But consider that “nuke” has a lot more punch as a verb than “microwave.” You can say, “Microwave a bowl of that chili we had last night,” and you are merely asking for an ordinary household chore to be done.
But if you say “Nuke that spaghetti in the fridge!” you invoke excitement, dramatic tension, increased expectation. It’s more like the insanity of a mad scientist: “I bet we can reanimate the tomato sauce microorganisms and use them in biological warfare. Pick a target.”
And so we nuke. For the sake of a more interesting life, we nuke. Even those of us who are children of the 1960s and grew up as peace-loving, no-nukes hippies. We will cast off our stereotypes as we stand by the microwave. I mean, the nuclear reactor
I have a heightened awareness of all this because, most of the time, I drink nuked coffee. (Oh, for crying out loud, stop making “Eww!” faces and coughing up a lung. It isn’t what you think.)
When you say that you’re drinking coffee made hours ago, maybe even yesterday, most people balk. They imagine java that has been sitting on the heat all day before someone finally turned it off. It’s so bitter that if you nuke it, you might violate one of the treaties of the Strategic Arms Limitation Talks and cause an international incident.
However… try this.
Take the coffee off of the heat as soon as it has finished brewing. (Pour yourself a cup, of course; make yourself at home.) Take the remainder and place it in a container at room temperature. I use just an ordinary jar. If you nuke it later, it will still retain most of its flavor and none of the bitterness expected by ye of little faith.
This religious ritual was invented to refute the heretics of the coffee-wasting sect (which is most people, so it’s pretty big for a break-away group). Their mantra is, “Oh, pour it out and we can make some more.” That is the motto of extravagant people. Coffee doesn’t grow on trees, ya know! Well, actually it does, but that’s no excuse to waste it.
As you might guess, I was reared in a no-nonsense, post-depression household. My parents knew what it was like to wonder where the next meal was coming from. So of course, waste to them was a serious sin. It was an offense that could rise to the level capital punishment. And by capital punishment, I mean that they thought this: anyone who wasted food or beverage ought to have their capital punished by paying a heavy fine that the government would use to subsidize needy people who could otherwise only afford instant coffee.
I know that sounds like socialism. But since coffee is used so often as a lubrication to reduce the friction of people trying to socialize, we’ll let that one slide. Socialism for our social needs. It’s obviously for the common good.
But the miraculous thing about nuked coffee is this: Sometimes it tastes better. When I wake up in the morning, I hope there is a jar of coffee sitting by the Señor Coffee (we only use Colombian beans). I can get a cup ready in a minute and a half.
Maybe it’s need: “Coffee, now! Lest I perish!” Maybe it’s laziness: “Do I havta brew my own and actually wait five minutes!” Maybe it’s a crime of opportunity: “I’m the only one up; I can sip coffee and watch soap operas and no one will know!”
I don’t know how many times I have settled for the nuked coffee, loved it, brewed some more, and then … it just didn’t taste as good.
I grew up among tee-totaling people who believed that Jesus and the Disciples didn’t really drink wine but only grape juice. So sooner or later, a paraphrase of the New Testament is bound to come out with a different slant on the wedding at Cana where Jesus turned the water into wine.
And still it will seem just as miraculous to most people: Jesus turned the leftover coffee from yesterday into java that tastes better than fresh-brewed!
Harvey Estes is a nationally published puzzle master whose Pitt County Crossroads alternates with his column in The Daily Reflector every other week. He lives in Pitt County north of Greenville.