There is a nuclear device in my kitchen. Many people would call it a microwave oven perhaps. But consider that “nuke” has a lot more punch as a verb than “microwave.” You can say, “Microwave a bowl of that chili we had last night,” and you are merely asking for an ordinary household chore to be done.

But if you say “Nuke that spaghetti in the fridge!” you invoke excitement, dramatic tension, increased expectation. It’s more like the insanity of a mad scientist: “I bet we can reanimate the tomato sauce microorganisms and use them in biological warfare. Pick a target.”