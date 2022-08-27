I have to check the mail. So that means I have to get the proper equipment before I leave on such a difficult journey. The mailbox is just a couple of first downs away from the back door in sandlot football scale. It’s a short trip. But still, I do something strange. Something that I never did for the first half-century of my life.
I pick up my cell phone. Like a lonely cowboy herding his cattle across vast stretches of grassland, my phone is my only link to humanity. Of course, my yard is actually a little smaller than that. Obviously, modern technology has warped my sense of proportion.
But it still amazes me. When I was 22 years old, my family lived near Birmingham, Alabama, and with little forethought, I decided to go to school in Louisville, Kentucky. for a semester. A frightening sojourn in some ways, because it’s right across the Ohio River from “The North.”
But in spite of the difficulties of trying to survive so close to Yankee land, I only called home about three times the whole semester: Once when I got there, once in the middle to say, “No, I haven’t forgotten that I have parents,” and once to warn them of my imminent return so they could get ready to tolerate my irritating presence yet again.
But a semester has shrunken down to the length of a single day when it comes to call frequency expectation. A few years ago I went to New York for a puzzle tournament. And with my trusty flip phone I called home three times a day. No, I didn’t get run over by a cab this morning with “Hey, I’m walking here!” being my dying words. No, I didn’t get trampled to death this afternoon by hordes of commuters being vomited out of the subway. No, I didn’t get kidnapped tonight by flirty Yankee women who were captivated by my Southern charm. (Wipe that smirk off your face, it could happen.)
If a semester is about 75 days, and the expectation of getting three calls has deflated down to one day, then you can do the math. These days we worry 75 times as much as we used to. That’s a lot of lost sleep even for an anxiety professional like myself.
I got my first cell phone when I was 50 years old. It felt really strange; does anyone need to call me when I’m in my car on the way to the grocery store and enjoying the solitude? Whatever it is, can’t it wait until I can get home to a phone that’s chained to the wall? I could save thousands of dollars every year if I didn’t get the “Oh, just one more thing …” call that sends me from the produce section to the ice cream freezer and beyond.
But now I rarely walk out into the yard without my cell phone. It’s not that I think of my tiny postage stamp of land as a dangerous place. But there are potholes treacherous enough to trip a dinosaur, which I am for age if not for size.
And, if I was home alone and just strolling across the lawn and twisted my ankle or perhaps even injured myself seriously, I would suddenly think that having a communication device on my person at all times is not only a good idea but a necessary one.
Unlike some of the dinosaurs, my brain is a little larger than a walnut. I can figure out that being able to make an emergency call is like buckling your seat belt: I know you haven’t scheduled an automobile accident for today, but buckle up anyway.
For better or worse, nonstop digital availability is here to stay. So we might as well take comfort in it. If you’re ever by yourself and it feels like your world is a vast, uninhabited wasteland of loneliness, just give me a call. I’ll be happy to talk to you …
… on my phone on the range.
Harvey Estes is a nationally published puzzle master whose Pitt County Crossroads alternates with his column in The Daily Reflector every other week. He lives in Pitt County north of Greenville.