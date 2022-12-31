Once long ago, I saw it play the part of Mount Sinai in an assembly at church. It was not a speaking role, but the Styrofoam boulder still played the illustrious height with silent but dignified stage presence.
Of course, it challenged our imaginations. The prophet was talking about going up the mountain as if it were a long, hard trek. When in fact, he could reach over and touch the very peak. As if it were his pesky little brother. It was a biblical mountain that somehow lacked biblical proportion.
At any rate, I thought it was a creative use of the hollow Styrofoam boulder that fits over the water pump. You city slickers with your city water may not know what I’m talking about. But you see it all the time out here in the country: the gray Styrofoam cover designed to look like a rock. We put over the pump that provides us with country water. This is my country, and I am the Prince of Wells. My wife is the Princess of Wells. But we’re not haughty; that title is shared equitably by all of us who live out here in the hinterlands surrounding Greenville. In the country part of the county.
Well water. It’s not a religion as big as football or basketball or throwing rocks at the other party, but it still has a respectable following. And like any other religion, it has its rituals. The main ceremony is not the lighting of the Advent candles. Or the lighting a fire under everyone’s feet with fear of divine retribution. Or playing “Light My Fire,” for those of you who have made a religion of being fans of Jose Feliciano or the Doors.
The main ritual is the firing up of the Please Don’t Let My Pump Freeze light. The Styrofoam boulder is not a volcano, but it does have a little fire in it. There’s a lightbulb to keep it warm in the dead of winter. The light is attached to a thermostat so that it only comes on when the temperature gets below freezing.
So of course, someone has to test it when the weather turns cold and make sure it’s still working. Did lying around all summer with nothing to do cause something in the system to corrode? Only testing will tell. So when the thermometer dips down to where the dog’s water dish freezes and fleas are using it for a skating rink…that’s when you do it.
When the temps hit freezing, you turn over the boulder, cruelly expose the lightbulb to the ravages of winter, and wait. If the light eventually comes on, you’re good to go. If it doesn’t, you replace it with the spare bulb which you wisely held aside for just such an occasion.
And you give thanks. This is what makes it a religion. When the kids sing “This Little Light of Mine,” you think of your stoic boulder bulb enduring heroically through the dark and the cold. When the pastor preaches on faith to move mountains, you think about how you overturned your Mt. Sinai wannabe to test things out. Whenever you hear someone say, “Water friends for?” you thank the deity that you’re not standing on any of your friends’ doorsteps, towel and soap in hand, begging to take a shower on their nickel.
And so the Styrofoam boulder also reminds me of all the small blessings in life that are so easy to take for granted. And it makes me want to sing one of the hymns of old: It Is Well with My Soul.
Harvey Estes is a nationally published puzzle master whose Pitt County Crossroads alternates with his column in The Daily Reflector every other week. He lives in Pitt County north of Greenville.