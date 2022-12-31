Once long ago, I saw it play the part of Mount Sinai in an assembly at church. It was not a speaking role, but the Styrofoam boulder still played the illustrious height with silent but dignified stage presence.

Of course, it challenged our imaginations. The prophet was talking about going up the mountain as if it were a long, hard trek. When in fact, he could reach over and touch the very peak. As if it were his pesky little brother. It was a biblical mountain that somehow lacked biblical proportion.

