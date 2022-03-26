“I see dead people!”
That’s one of my favorite movie lines, from “The Sixth Sense.” It’s not that I see cadavers, or zombies, or those who have lost their zest for life. But I do see dead people. I see them in the effects they have on us long after they pass. And they are my teachers.
For example, when I get in a car, I sit for a moment with my feet dangling outside the vehicle. I knock them together several times to dislodge mud, dirt, grass clippings or radioactive material (I used to carpool with Homer Simpson to the Springfield nuclear plant). I do that because my dad taught me to do that. It’s a simple act that can keep you from fouling up the carpet in the old Chevy.
This is just one part of the Gospel According to Jim, as mom called him. He was a practical man and had a lot of very specific rules for particular situations. Most of them were simple things you usually don’t think about. Such as:
Put the soap away the correct way
A lot of people think it’s easy. Ha! And a lot of people have scummy soap dishes. Because water drips down from your hand and creates a small swamp of formerly clean soap mixed with all manner of pre-pandemic contaminants.
You know it’s true; bars of soap often reside in disgusting places. But there’s a simple way to avoid this: don’t put your drippy hand over the soap dish. Put it next to the dish and give the bar of soap a gentle squeeze. It slips right out of your hand and into a pristine cradle to sleep like a baby in clean diapers.
When I was a kid, we had the most immaculate soap dishes in Jefferson County — at mom and dad’s end of the house. Down at the other end where my sister and I lived, well, just because we went to school doesn’t mean we were teachable.
Don’t slam the car door in summer
I am much, much older than the widespread affordability of air-conditioned cars. So back in the day, only rich people drove around in refrigerated vehicles. The rest of us had the car windows rolled down all the time in summer. And my dad would constantly lecture us about one principle of aerodynamics: you don’t need much of a push to shut the door when the windows are down. Only when the windows are up do you need a mighty shove to overcome the compression of the air trapped in the car.
But, if you push it with that much force when the windows are down, well, nobody should slam a door that hard except when breaking up with somebody before they break up with you. Of course, no one other than my dad ever remembered that until after the ear-shattering and unnecessary crash. In those days, a car crash was not a collision of autos but rather a forgetting of the paternal rules of entering and exiting the vehicle.
Keep the kettle by the kitchen sink
Do you need to run some water so it will get hot? Grab the kettle and put it under the faucet. Then when you make a pot of coffee or a pitcher of iced tea, you’re all set. My dad would do that to avoid wasting water. I never got into that habit, but I still feel guilty when I watch as much water go down the drain as I will use to wash my hands. And someday we may all have to do things the way my dad did them. Resources that we take for granted now may become scarce later on.
So like Haley Joel Osment in “The Sixth Sense,” I proudly say this about my teachers who have gone to glory: I see dead people. And I hope to see them again someday.
But not someday soon.