We were like rotisserie chickens.
Except that we were roasted on one side and icy on the other. And then we would flip around suddenly and try to eliminate the frost bite on the icy side. So we didn’t actually turn slowly, like birds on a spit. And, unlike fowls who are skewered against their will, we were there voluntarily. The adults, anyway. I was there because my mom and dad made me go. Or maybe mom made dad and me go.
OK, so maybe we weren’t like rotisserie chickens. This was back in the ‘50s and that whole approach to cooking wouldn’t even be invented until the ‘90s. But we did rotate in the high temps, encircling the gas heater as we waited for the church building to become habitable. We did, in fact, turn, turn, turn …
So if we weren’t like birds, at least we were like the Byrds. They released the song “Turn! Turn! Turn!” in 1965. Maybe we were forerunners of their prophecy. Their song turned out to be one of the few rock ballads you could get away with playing in church in those conservative days. Because it paraphrased some of Ecclesiastes 3:
“A time to be born, a time to die ... A time to kill, a time to heal ... A time to laugh, a time to weep ... A time to dance, a time to mourn ...”
I was in elementary school back when I stood shivering in the little cinderblock church, waiting for it to heat up. And heat up it did, with fiery sermons and songs so intense that you could feel the flame even on the opposite side of the worship area from the gas heater.
I wasn’t sure what the excitement was all about. But I got caught up in it, whatever it was. The music anyway. I would feel the beat in those early days and I still feel it today, whether it’s gospel, country, or rock and roll.
I disagree with a lot of my conservative upbringing, and that’s fine. People can disagree and still be friends. But there was one underlying implied message that I think rings true for all of us regardless of our political or religious leanings: We are all vulnerable, we all need help.
When my life gets too comfortable, all I have to do is turn on the news. Every night from Ukraine there is story after story not only of trained soldiers fighting armed civilians. But also of refugees fleeing their homes, cities destroyed, women and children being killed in a land where there is no such thing as a civilian male over 18 years old. One day of this is more than I can take in; the endless narrative is beyond comprehension.
And that could just as easily be me, it could just as easily be you. None of us ever did anything to deserve watching it on TV instead of up close from a bombed out school. We are not better than them to deserve such escape. If anything, I would think they are better than us when I see all their examples of bravery, longsuffering, community under fire.
I will not descend into the political battles of whether this policy or that ought to be put in place. I will simply make one observation that reminds me that all of us in the world are one community:
We are all as vulnerable as birds turning on a spit.