I just got my own yoga mat. (Actually, I confiscated one from a family member.) Because the mats at the gym are too clean. Even though everybody uses them.
For realsies. At the end of class, everyone hoses down their mats with sanitizer until they have drenched the mats and sometimes each other. A sheen develops so that the mats are so slippery that you could go sledding down linoleum halls even though they haven’t been waxed in decades.
So, having gone slip-sliding away like a choreographer for a Paul Simon song, I had to make a change. I had to get my own mat so that I could deliberately not sanitize it. It’s the only safe thing to do. I can’t afford to slip and hit my head on the floor. It might crack. The floor, I mean. And then the city would sue me for damages to cover the cost of repairing it. And maybe even to cover the medical bills of the staff. You could literally bust a gut trying not to laugh at all of us dinosaurs who gather at the gym so we’ll be together when the next asteroid hits.
Yoga is not for the faint of heart. Sometimes I can’t even get in position, much less do stuff. Fortunately, my yoga instructor is a very flexible person, even though I am not (physically anyway). So when my aging bones simply cannot get into some positions like all those non-Jurassic youngsters in the class, she just smiles and says, “Do what you can.” So I do what I can … which is daydream.
What if the phrase “yoga mat” was like the word “laundromat?” If you can put coins or a card into a machine and get your clothes washed — so that you don’t have to go to the nearest stream and beat them on the rocks — how about putting your money in the yoga-mat so some robots (we could call them “yo-bots”) do the exercises for you. Then they transfer the physical benefits over to your body. Everybody gets a USB port on the side of their head. The yo-bot inserts a wire, and it’s as simple as downloading a video. That’s not far down the road, so don’t laugh. (I take that back — please laugh, I forgot, that’s what I’m trying to get you to do.)
We could set up a little snack bar. The whole class could munch and chat while we watch our personalized yo-bots (the one with pattern baldness is mine!) going through the motions. Then at the end, they could all come over to us at once, and like a religious act, we could all download simultaneously. (Remember that I grew up in a pre-pandemic church. We all held the cracker and the shot glass of grape juice, which had fermented a little while we waited. That way, everyone could take the Lord’s Supper at the same time.)
Maybe a choir could sneak in and sing softly in the background, “Lord, I want to be more centered and focused in my heart, in my heart …”
And wouldn’t that make a great series for Netflix! “Yo, Yo-bot” could be the title. And then if anyone ever asks me, “Do you do yoga? Are you one of those guys?” I can answer, “No, but I play one on television.”