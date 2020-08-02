At the beginning of the growing season I declared my other half to be a Better Boy than I. He was willing to get dirt under his fingernails and watch the tilled soil like a teakettle with the burner turned off for any sign of a sprig. And a sprout was a reason to shout. Now as the season is waning in the hot sun, leaves yellowing like pages of an old book, that assessment of his gardening talent holds true. He’s head and shoulders, knees and tomatoes above me.
In spring, when almost every social activity was canceled, the garden provided a steady source of entertainment. “Want to go look at the garden?” my husband would ask with a gleam in his eye and a lilt to his voice. It was almost like when we brought home a newborn baby and sat around looking at her, wondering what we did before she came along.
“See that blossom?” he’d point out. “That’s where the fruit is going to develop.” And sure enough, each subsequent visit revealed steady evolution. When frost threatened, I got off my non-gardening couch and assisted with spreading tarps and vessels over the tender plants. When deer and rabbits started hanging around like pubescent boys interested in teenage daughters, he pulled out the big guns: a zombie owl. It had a motion detector, and upon sensing movement in the perimeter, his eyes would glow and flash like the robot on Lost in Space signalling “Danger, Will Robinson.”
Of course the master gardener triggered the scary flashing eyes so much himself that it burned through the batteries. Now the owl watchman sits, stoically, observing quietly, with a vacant, unresponsive gaze. Sometimes I catch a rabbit a hundred yards away staring back, as if to ascertain the threat level, like cowboys in an old western, their thumbs twitching over their holsters, preparing to draw.
And in a parallel universe, as if they truly were kindred spirits, as the vines in the garden grew, so did my husband’s COVID-19 beard and head of curly hair. He is now past impersonating Bob Ross for Halloween and needs to start practicing his gardening “hoe hoe hoe’s” for Christmas.
The garden’s first fruits were celebratory material. I almost felt guilty cutting into one of those prize tomatoes with a knife. It was like I was butchering a family pet. But the greater tragedy was to let the bounty go to waste. And to that end, I did my civic duty.
We began by enjoying the novelty of BLT (Bacon-Lettuce-Tomato, for the woefully uninitiated) sandwiches. “I would be happy eating a BLT for every meal,” I remember thinking early on. No need to argue about the brand of mayonnaise. My sister is a Duke’s purist, but we’re not that high maintenance. Even Aldi’s brand will do for us common folk. But as a I learned from eating too many chocolate covered cherries as a child, too much of a good thing can spoil its splendor. To this day I can’t approach my mouth with one of those overly sweetened cocoa confections without triggering a gag reflex. I am not to that point with BLT’s, but I had to branch out and use the tomatoes in different ways.
A meal is not a meal without a plate of tomatoes sliced, sprinkled with salt and (blasphemy), sugar. The exchange that follows goes something like this.
“I haven’t seen you eat a tomato yet.”
“Yes I did. You just weren’t looking. I’ve had two, even.”
“Did you eat a yellow one?”
He eyes me suspiciously. The yellow variety is stunningly beautiful, like the sun impersonating an agricultural product. (I was torn between saying “fruit” or “vegetable” because the word choice, like so many things these days, is a controversial topic. I understand botanists consider a tomato to be a fruit, but nutritionists, a vegetable.)
But because we’re somewhat traditional people, despite their delightful color, we gravitate to the red tomatoes. Because blueberries are supposed to be blue and tomatoes, red. Unless, of course, you’re reading a Fannie Flagg book about fried green tomatoes. We haven’t actually done it, but we both suspect that if blind-folded, we wouldn’t be able to tell the difference. Yet, when we’re eating tomatoes, the yellow ones ironically end of up being the red-headed step children.
We’ve eaten salads that any other time of the year would have had a stingy sprinkling of store-bought colored and diced cardboard cutouts generously described as tomatoes. But these days, tomatoes are Liberace’s jewelry: there is no room for moderation. In fulfilling my civic duty to not waste nature’s gift to us, my pH balance is at Chernobyl levels of acidity.
Our kitchen counter is a make-shift grading station resembling battlefield triage. “Which ones are the oldest?” I ask naively, but wanting to tread that fine line, FIFO (first in, first out) so none will be wasted. But that occasionally results in optimistically plucking a tomato that looks perfectly fine on top, only to have the underside dissolve in a drippy, smelly mess. On these occasions I understand the movie grading system, where a film’s awfulness is rated by the number of rotten tomatoes. The person who came up with that metaphor was genius.
While tomatoes might be the star of the show, the supporting actors are surely cucumbers. And given that the gardener in my household only grows them, but won’t eat them, I am expected to work a double shift. I have them with every meal. I take them to work with me to snack on. I’ve gotten to the point that I can bite off the ends like a Cuban cigar, spitting the leavings into the trash can with the swagger of a first baseman. At that point, vinegar, salt and pepper are for sissies. I can chomp them with nothing but a little residual dirt from the garden for seasoning.
And when the cantaloupes started ripening, they jealously fought for their place on the dinner table. I’ve never had such a clean colon.
At night, sometimes as I am just getting settled to go to sleep, I grumble, “I’ve got heartburn. I wonder why?”
Don’t get me wrong. I love all this good food. The garden has been a blessing in so many ways, and I’m going to miss it when it’s gone. But at the moment, it’s about to be mutiny on the bounty.