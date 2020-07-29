COVID TIP: Studies outlining strategies for reducing the severity of COVID-19 are appearing in the scientific literature. Ensure you are getting enough Vitamin D. Vitamin D rich foods include mushrooms; fortified yogurts, milks, juices, and cereals (read the label); egg yolks and fatty fish. Ask your doctor if you would benefit from a supplement. Please, wear your face covering, wash your hands frequently, stay 6 feet apart.
Q I am hearing people talk about nutrition and sustainability, but I don’t really know what that means. Can you explain? FR, Greenville
A Nutrition and sustainability are important topics being discussed by people involved in wanting to both make sure nutritionists design eating approaches that provide optimal health but also take into consideration the health of the planet and its resources. Some countries have added sustainability suggestions to their Dietary Guidelines even when their expert committee suggests them. The USDA has been reluctant to do so. Alexander Trei, a third-year student at ECU’s Brody School of Medicien took on the challenge of explaining this important concept. Here is what he wants you to know.
Nutrient-rich, affordable, culturally acceptable and sparing of natural resource and the environment: these are the four key domains of providing quality nutrition to people around the world and to produce a sustainable environment. Every year, every country’s government engages in the discussion of providing nutrient rich food to its citizens while creating an environment that can support the generations to come. The current world population is roughly 7.8 billion people with an expected rise to 10 billion by the year 2050, a not so distant future, as we turn into the second half of 2020. Issues of sustainability must be addressed now, not later.
In the book “Triple Bottom Line,” sustainability is balanced by three forces, those being people, the planet and profits. The hardest concept of this model is that the only way it succeeds is if all the forces work together for one ultimate goal. In reading “The Balancing Act — Nutrition and Sustainability” by Marianne Edge, I was brought to the notion that food is the center of our existence and very much at the center of many of our civilization’s major issues.
As a medical student on a medical team taking care of a patient, I have seen how collaboration and teamwork result in the best patient outcomes, and this mindset of teamwork will play a key role in the development of a sustainable and nutritious world for us to live in. In order for us to move forward as a civilization we need to work together in order to continue to establish healthy and nutritious food options for all and practicing sustainable techniques through all stages of food production and consumption.
Edge, who works as a registered dietitian at the USDA, tells us that nearly 30-40 percent of the food produced in the United States goes uneaten, with approximately 1,260 calories per person being thrown away daily while every 1 in 6 people go hungry. Let that sink in for a second. That means that every month the average person in the United States is throwing away 39,000+ calories worth of food a month. That is enough calories to provide 19 days’ worth of food to someone who cannot afford nutritious food themselves.
If sustainable is going to happen it has to start with all of us doing our part. It means planning out meals and making shopping lists before going to the grocery stores and buying exactly what you need rather than aimlessly walking up and down isles selecting food off the shelves. My goal here isn’t to preach to the choir, but instead to make everyone aware of the impact we are all having on others and the planet. If that daily waste amount is correct, that means that 30-40 percent of food production is wasted every year. If that wasted food was turned into valuable nutrition to those in need, we would be making light-year steps toward creating a more sustainable environment.
Food sources are another topic of both nutrition and sustainability. As continued research is published it is becoming more favorable that a vegetarian diet leads to fewer medical problems, increased life expectancy, and an average $150 decrease in one’s monthly grocery bill. Myplate.gov, which is the site many practicing dietitians and physicians go to for nutritional advice for patients, states that the average meal should be made up of 50 percent vegetables, 15 percent meat, and 35 percent grains; however, this is not the average American plate.
MyPlate’s current daily recommendations for diet, which are produced from the guidelines set by the USDA, are roughly 6 ounces of protein, 3 cups of vegetables, 2 cups of fruits and 3-8 ounces of grains per day. The average American plate consists of 40 percent protein, nearly double the recommended amount, which in turn leads us to the issues of different food resources and their production processes.
Many experts have noted that meat production alone accounts for nearly 15 percent of the greenhouse gas emissions every year while crop production is roughly 10 percent the emissions of meat. We have engrained into our minds that meat is necessary at every meal, yet the healthier option is not only better for your health, but your pocketbook and the planet.
A lot of changes need to be made before quality nutrition can be provided to all, and a lot of changes need to be made before a sustainable future is possible. These changes start with each of us moving toward our own individual goals and together as a unified species for a better future for all.