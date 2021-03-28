As a kid in high school, I was really amused by “Temptation Eyes” by The Grass Roots in 1969. The first time I heard it, I thought it was a verb. As in, “Look how short that skirt is; she must be trying to temptationize me!”
That’s how it was back in those days. We couldn’t google a song to make sure we knew exactly what they were singing. We just had to guess from what we could hear. I made a lot of mistakes that way, but oddly enough, what I thought I heard added new depths of meaning to the music.
For example, a lot of teenagers back in the day thought that the life of a biker would be really exciting, but I never felt that way. I guess I thought it would be rather uninteresting whenever I listened to the song: “Borin’ to Be Wild.” (Steppenwolf, 1968)
And, as we say when we gain a few pounds around the hips: butt weight, there’s more ...
Have you ever known someone that really, really loved doing math? And especially, what about someone who loves doing addition? George Harrison could tell you all about this obsession in his song “Sum Thing.” (The Beatles, 1969)
Did you know that there’s a hotel in Washington, D.C., that has a room complex named for one of the Kennedys who lived in the White House when her dad was president? They call it the “Suite Caroline.” (Neil Diamond, 1969)
Do horses like to go bowling? And if they do, what type of place would be able to accommodate their recreational needs? You would know the answer if you ever heard the song “Mustang’s Alley.” (Wilson Pickett, 1966)
Have you ever heard of a politician who was so popular that they got people to vote for them even against their better judgment? The people who lose control and vote “yes” against their instincts were singing “I Can’t Take My Ayes Off of You.” (Frankie Valli, 1967)
Now here’s a tune for a booming economy. When there are lots of good jobs available, what do employers do? They “Hire and Hire”! (Jackie Wilson, 1967)
Once there was a science fiction movie about all the animal life on the planet dying out. They could not reproduce because a disease had killed the females of every species. The theme song for the movie, sung by a shepherd (or maybe it was a ram), was “I’ll Never Find Another Ewe.” (The Seekers, 1964)
I guess most people have heard “New York Mining Disaster 1941” (Bee Gees, 1967) but how many realize that a solo artist did a follow-up song, “Suspicious Mines”? (Elvis Presley, 1969)
One of my favorite cowboy songs was about a cattle drive. The cows were unhappy, and the sounds of their discontent hovered over the herd like a dark cloud. That made the cowboys sing “Bad Mooin’ Rising.” (Creedence Clearwater Revival, 1969)
I have always been a bit of an outsider and my compadres have been the type that hangs around the outer edges of human society. Since that’s where most of my emotional support comes from, we adapted this song as our national anthem, “With A Little Help from My Fringe.” (The Beatles, 1967)
Wouldn’t it be great to be in a relationship with a masseuse or a masseur? You could say, “At last I’ve found someone who never rubs me the wrong way!” And you could sing “Baby I Love Your Kneading.” (Four Tops, 1964)
Then there’s the song about the guy who looks ahead to when he retires and will just play golf all the time: “When I’m Sixty: Fore!” (The Beatles, 1967)
Buying Valentine cards, boxes of chocolates, alluring bedroom attire...wouldn’t that make a great theme for a song! And it’s good for the economy, too. That’s why, I have always liked “Shop! in the Name of Love.” (Supremes, 1965)
Then there’s the song about how Sir Lancelot squirmed desperately when he was kidnapped by pirates, tied to a chain, thrown overboard, and dragged along just above the ocean floor. You recognize it, “Twistin’ the Knight Aweigh.” (Sam Cooke, 1962)
Most rock and roll bands don’t do much religious music, but there is one Easter song that stands out: “Here Comes the Son.” (The Beatles, 1969)
I hope you young people (by that I mean anyone under 60) will forgive me for just using songs from the 60s. I just haven’t listened to a lot of music since then. It’s too frustrating because I keep getting confused about what the lyrics are saying.