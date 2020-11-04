Dear Readers. Please wear a face covering, wash your hands frequently, stay 6 feet apart, eat healthy and be physically active. If you or someone you care for has diabetes join the free monthly Vidant Diabetes support meeting Nov. 16 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. to learn about healthy holiday eating. Ask Susan Houston at susan.houston@vidanthealth.com to send you an invite or call 252-847-1436.
Q Is there anything I can do to reduce my chances of developing prostate cancer? KPN, Greenville
A We haven’t talked about ways to reduce risk for prostate cancer in a while, so thanks for asking. There are ways of eating that can make a difference. Charles Klose, a second-year Brody medical student has important information to share with you.
Prostate cancer is one of the most common types of cancer with about 1 in 9 men diagnosed during their lifetime. Men who have family members with the disease and African American men are at an even higher risk. The experts say men aged 55 to 69 should be screened by exam and blood tests every two years with those at higher risk starting earlier.
The reason for all this effort is because discovering cancer early greatly increases the chances of curing it with treatment. But even before that, following a healthy lifestyle including eating healthy, being at a healthy weight and being physically active are important strategies for reducing your risk for cancers.
There are many men who are aware of prostate cancer and its risks but are not sure where to begin in taking a proactive approach in prevention. Lifestyle changes through diet and exercise have shown to lower rates of prostate cancer. Conveniently, dietary changes that are currently recommended for prostate cancer prevention align with a heart healthy diet known as the Mediterranean diet.
The Mediterranean diet was initially encouraged due to its association with lower frequency of heart disease, diabetes and obesity. Recently, these benefits have been recognized for the potential to prevent prostate cancer. An easy way to begin to take advantage of this diet is focus on protein intake.
Protein-rich lean meat like fish or chicken in small portions can be substituted for huge pieces of steak, beef or pork. Additionally, protein-rich foods such as beans, nuts and wild rice can be added and are full of healthier forms of fat known as unsaturated and monounsaturated.
You can change the type of fat you consume by, for example, cooking with olive oil instead of butter, shortening or lard. Decreasing intake of saturated fat and increasing unsaturated ‘good’ fats is associated with decreased cholesterol levels and obesity and has been shown to inhibit prostate cancer growth. It’s important to pair a healthy protein and fat intake with more fruits and vegetables.
There are elements in food not found on the nutrition facts label that also may have a role in cancer prevention. Perhaps the best understood for prostate cancer is lycopene, which is a natural pigment that gives red and pink foods its color. The highest amount of lycopene is found in cooked and canned tomatoes as well as pasta and pizza sauce, red peppers and watermelon. You will want to eat more of these foods but be cautious and select those with a lower sodium content.
Lycopene has been studied as a prostate health nutrient for years. Currently there are 20 studies on clinicaltrials.gov investigating the role of this powerful pigment in prostate cancer prevention. Other foods and supplements containing green tea, pomegranate, flaxseed and soy ingredients may also be beneficial for prostate cancer prevention but currently the research is not completely clear.
If you don’t eat fruits and vegetables now and you like lots of meat, changing to a diet with more fruits and vegetables might seem overwhelming at first, but small, gradual changes may make a diet more approachable and can still to meaningful changes in health. An important first step is to study your current diet to decide what specifically should be improved on — an exercise usually more productive with the help of a registered dietitian nutritionist (RDN).
Today, there is no food or dietary supplement that cures or prevents prostate cancer. Humans are a combination of genetic and environmental factors that can lead to the presence or absence of any disease. Instead, this diet can empower men to simultaneously eat a heart healthy diet and proactively incorporate nutrition that is currently understood to have an association with lower rates of prostate cancer. A great place to learn about diet and prostate cancer is at https://www.aicr.org/cancer-survival/cancer/prostate-cancer.