Flu season is upon us and Vidant Health infectious disease experts are urging community members to protect themselves and those around them by receiving their flu vaccine.
It is no secret that this flu season is different than most due to the ongoing presence of COVID-19 in our communities. Health experts say the flu vaccine in combination with preventative measures like masking, social distancing and frequent handwashing can help make this flu season more mild and manageable than recent seasons.
“One thing that we noticed back in the spring is that the measures we were taking to combat COVID-19 were also leading to a drastic decrease in flu cases,” said Dr. Keith Ramsey, chief of infection control for Vidant Medical Center. “We have a blueprint for success this flu season because we know both the vaccine and the masking works.”
Both flu and COVID-19 share similarities, namely in their symptoms: fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, to name a few, except for the loss of smell and taste that may occur with COVID-19. Similar, too, is the fact that they both can cause serious complications for elderly people or those with chronic conditions like heart disease, obesity or diabetes.
The main difference between the two viruses is that one has a vaccine. This means younger, healthier populations, in addition to those who are vulnerable, should also take steps to protect themselves and those around them by receiving the vaccine and following safety guidelines.
“The flu vaccine is important because it not only protects you, but it protects the people around you,” said Dr. Thomas Ryan Gallaher, infectious disease specialist with Vidant. “The vaccine helps prevent the virus’ spread but even if someone who received the vaccine were to get the flu, the symptoms would be milder and it would spread less. Getting the flu shot is good for your elderly family members and for society as a whole.”
To help vaccinate eastern North Carolina residents, Vidant offers flu vaccines at clinics throughout the region. Flu vaccines are available to those 18-64 years old and are covered with no out-of-pocket costs by most insurance plans, including Medicare Part B, and offered at a reduced fee for those without insurance.
In addition to Vidant’s offerings, community members can visit their primary care provider, pharmacy or health department where the flu vaccine or information on how to receive a vaccine is readily available.
“The flu vaccine is in good supply,” Ramsey said. “The bottom line is if you want the flu vaccine, you are going to be able to get it because it is offered at many locations including doctor’s offices, health departments and pharmacies.”
The time to get vaccinated is now. Those that have questions about receiving the vaccine should contact their primary care provider to have a conversation with their doctor.
Importantly, experts urge continuing to take the same safety measures that have been in place since the COVID-19 pandemic began: wearing a mask, social distancing and washing hands often.
For a list of Vidant Health clinics offering flu vaccinations, visit VidantHealth.com/safecommunity or call 252-847-8000.
Highlighting Your Health is an educational segment courtesy of Vidant Health News. Vidant is a mission-driven, 1,708-bed health system that annually serves a region of more than 1.4 million people in 29 eastern North Carolina counties.