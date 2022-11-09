Mark Bowling

It’s no secret that smoking is the overwhelming top risk factor contributing to most lung cancer diagnoses across the world. As the leading cause of cancer deaths worldwide, it is not uncommon for longtime smokers to eventually receive a lung cancer diagnosis. What may be less well known, however, is the surprisingly high number of people who have never smoked and are diagnosed with lung cancer due to environmental factors outside of their control.

Dr. Mark Bowling is a critical care pulmonologist at ECU Health Medical Center and a professor at East Carolina University’s Brody School of Medicine. He has dedicated his career to studying lung conditions and treating severe issues related to lung health. Having spent most of his career in eastern North Carolina, he knows firsthand the prevalence of lung cancer in our region.


