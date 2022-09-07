Over the last 14 years, occupational therapy assistant Winnie Miller worked one-on-one nearly every week with Taylor Anthony, who is now preparing for his freshman year at the University of North Carolina Wilmington.

Taylor is autistic and began receiving treatment from an occupational therapist when he was 3 years old.


Highlighting Your Health is an educational segment from ECU Health, formerly Vidant Health, which serves more than 1.4 million in people in eastern North Carolina.