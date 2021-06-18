In recent weeks, I’ve received numerous phone calls, physical samples and emails from clients concerned with apparent damage to a variety of woody ornamentals.
Clients have spotted a series of horizontal ¼-inch holes in the bark of trees. The main question is a fairly common one in my position: What’s wrong with my tree?
These holes are caused by the yellow-bellied sapsucker, Sphyrapicus varius. Although insects make up part of its diet, it is better known for being the only member of the woodpecker family to peck a series of holes in the bark of live trees to sip sap using its brush-like tongue.
These birds have a black crescent on the breast, pale yellow belly, white wing stripe, and a crimson crown. Males have crimson chins and throats; females have white chins and throats.
On the attack
This bird is known to attack more than 250 species of woody plants. Pecan, maple and hemlock are preferred species although Scots pine, elm and apple are readily used as well.
In the absence of these preferred species, sapsuckers will feed on other available woody ornamentals with sufficient sap and sugar content. In early spring, sapsuckers may test many trees throughout the area of a potential nesting site by pecking sample holes before selecting ones they prefer.
The selected trees, chosen for the quantity or sugar content of their sap, are visited several times a day for the rest of the season and are sometimes used as a food source for several years. The holes are periodically enlarged and portions of the cambium and inner bark, together with the fresh sap, are eaten.
Puncture wounds and resulting sap flow on branches and trunks of trees are the most obvious symptoms of injury inflicted by the sapsucker.
Feeding wounds serve as entry points for a wide variety of wood-decay, stain fungi and bacteria. Many forest trees are attacked high in the crowns, making light feeding wounds or sample drillings less apparent.
A condition known as black bark may develop, which results from certain fungi colonizing the sap flow and discoloring the bark. It is good evidence that injury exists. Black bands can also develop as a result of a healing reaction to sapsucker injury.
Sapsuckers feeding on shade and ornamental trees leave unsightly bleeding wounds that may attract bees, hornets and other insects to the sweet, oozing sap.
On forest trees, these wounds may attract porcupines or red squirrels that can further injure the trees through feeding.
Tolerate behavior
Only rarely is sapsucker damage to live trees seriously harmful. In the majority of cases, their activities should be tolerated and appreciated as mostly beneficial.
These birds are protected by The Migratory Bird Treaty Act and as such cannot be shot or trapped. To discourage sapsuckers from feeding on a favorite tree, wrap hardware cloth or burlap around the area being attacked.
Extension Master Gardener Volunteers are on hand for assistance and advice for all things gardening. You can reach them via the Extension Master Gardener Infoline on Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon at 902-1705. They are a treasure for insight and real-world advice in the world of horticulture.
N.C. Cooperative Extension is a strategic partnership of NC State Extension, The Cooperative Extension Program at N.C. A&T State University, USDA’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture (USDA-NIFA), and local governments statewide.
Extension professionals connect millions of North Carolinians with research-based information and technology from NC State and N.C. A&T. Educational programs specialize in agriculture, food and nutrition, 4-H youth development, community development and the environment.