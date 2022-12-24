cratmexi jbn.jpg

This fruit is similar to an apple. It’s called a ‘pome,’ structurally akin to apples, pears and quince, and found only in members of the rose family.

 Contributed/John Nelson

So there I was, again, wandering down the aisles of my nearby (two blocks away) tienda. It’s called “Super Acapulco”, and they have just about everything you could want in a Latin American grocery store.

In this place, I seem always to spend most of my time in the produce section. This time, it being near Christmas, there was something new.

