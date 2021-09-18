Her wheelchair stopped at the front door.
It was a front door she had helped to build in the days before the sun set on running and jumping, before the dawn of her wheelchair.
Actually, it was the back door, opening into the kitchen, but Mom and Dad built the front door on the back to encourage visitors to walk along a short path overlooking a New York City reservoir and the Catskill Mountains, but most visitors chose the shorter path to the back door.
They had never built a house before. Professionals told them the basement would leak, the roof was too flat, and the front door should be in the front. The basement never did leak, but every winter Dad had to shovel snow off the roof to prevent it from caving in, until he finally built a pointy roof on top of the flat roof so snow would slide off, adding a bonus attic space. But by then Mom could not help him, or even join him in the attic, because the wheelchair stopped at the door.
They were undeterred by inexperience. Dad had a feel for hydrology and construction just as he had a feel for aerodynamics and sun angles, and Mom was a willing teammate. Together they felled a swath of trees, bulldozed a hill, poured the footings, set the studs, and nailed on that flat roof. They laid the foundation on a precise east-west line, diagonal to the dirt road and adding to the mystery of back versus front.
But there was no mystery to the play of shadows.
Dad did the calculations: the lay of the living room could be harnessed to heat, cool, and mark time. Broad eaves would louvre the big windows out of reach of direct summer sunlight, and yet with the window lintels twelve inches below the eaves, the room would be ablaze with low-angle sun from rise to rest in winter.
The east-west alignment also implemented a winter sundial in the living room, tracking Earth’s daily spin past the sun as landmarks in furniture. Time marched in shadows across the wall. You could set your hourglass by them.
In deep winter, the first sunbeams of dawn awoke on the far side of the living room, at the western edge of the bookcase. The window casings stood like stonehenge gnomons. When it wasn’t snowing, the shadows of the jambs jammed east, from bookshelf to bench to wheelchair, waltzing against the sun’s western wend across the sky, until it set behind Tictonyk Mountain even before proper sunset. There’s a five o’clock shadow somewhere.
In summer, though, the early dawn nestled in the adjoining small-windowed dining room, its arc along the epic ecleptic too far north and too high in the sky to cut into the living room.
The sun’s arc in the sky varies because, year-round, the Earth leans toward the North Star. On the June side of its orbit, its northern half bellies out to the sun, pole bright. On the December side, North America looks away, averting its pole and tilting noon to the south.
Between high summer and low winter, North America segues between full-belly and full-shadow. Separating them are the equinoxes, the twelve-hour days in March and September that transition one between in-your-glass solar heating and over-the-roof solar shading. At midsummer, the Catskill sun burns 19 degrees off the zenith, far above the eave, preserving comfort in the absence of air conditioning, but the September equinox marks the sun at 42 degrees below the crown, finally daybreaking beneath the eaves.
Four years after they moved in, Mom was wheelchaired by polio. The time shadows sweeping over the walls changed epochs, to before and after. There would be no more hours of roofwork for her, no more cement mixing or doorway building. Instead, she whiled away at the sewing machine that Dad modified from foot-functioned to knee-nudged, designing upholstery and curtains and linens.
And the wheelchair stayed at the back-front door. When she finally ventured out of the house, she left the wheelchair behind. In those days, any step or curb between her wheels and her destination might as well be a prison wall. So whenever she left, she hoisted herself up out of the wheelchair, braced her legs with steel splints, and leaned into a set of crutches to inch her way along, three supports at a time.
Surely the wheelchair would not have toppled over the way she occasionally did. Surely descending a stair should not demand a tiny heart-stopping free-fall, fraught with forethought, trusting the crutches to catch her weight as she timbered forward, off balance and hoping they would plant on the next step. It was a time for fear, to give up and stay here; yea, a time to fall, as foretold on the wall; nay, a time for strength, to trust thy crutch length; a time to be bold, for grace, behold; a time to stand tall, leave Wheelchair in hall; a time to go forth, be it east, be it north; a time to gut through just to make do.
It was about time.
Joy Moses-Hall teaches physics and astronomy at Pitt Community College. She has a PhD in oceanography and is the author of the novel Wretched Refuge. Follow @jmoseshall on Facebook.