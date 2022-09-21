Happy fall y’all! 5th Street Hardware Restaurant and Taproom is now open at 120 W. Fifth St. in downtown Greenville. The location dates to 1896 and over its history has housed Globe Hardware, a car dealership, car repair business, and even a horse, mule and livestock business. The original exposed brick walls, high ceilings and wide-open, welcoming spaces maintain the historic feel. The restaurant is locally owned and operated with a casual friendly atmosphere suitable for hungry college students and the entire family.

The taproom features 46 American craft beers, microbrews and seasonal selections. Favorites include Wicked Weed Pernicious IPA, Red Oak and Foothills Jade IPA to name a few. They have a wide selection of wines, whiskeys and bourbons and the cocktail menu is fabulous, featuring fun drinks to start off any dinner party, including sweet to saucy martinis, rum runners, cosmos, melon balls, sangrias, classic mimosas or margaritas.


