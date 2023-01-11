Since 2014, Greenville has been home to Cinnamon Bistro Indian Cuisine, a family-owned and operated restaurant, at 733 Red Banks Road in Arlington Village. Owners and operators are Tirath Singh and his wife, Jasvir Kaur. They and their staff lovingly cook all of the dishes they serve using centuries-old cooking techniques and family recipes.

They specialize in Punjabi (northern India) cuisine served in a family-friendly atmosphere. The warm aroma of spices fills your senses and makes your mouth water when you enter the restaurant. Each entree tells a different story, each one a postcard to their homeland and a colorful point on a map of their country’s flavors. They also have a full bar with beer, wine and cocktails.

