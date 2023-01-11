Since 2014, Greenville has been home to Cinnamon Bistro Indian Cuisine, a family-owned and operated restaurant, at 733 Red Banks Road in Arlington Village. Owners and operators are Tirath Singh and his wife, Jasvir Kaur. They and their staff lovingly cook all of the dishes they serve using centuries-old cooking techniques and family recipes.
They specialize in Punjabi (northern India) cuisine served in a family-friendly atmosphere. The warm aroma of spices fills your senses and makes your mouth water when you enter the restaurant. Each entree tells a different story, each one a postcard to their homeland and a colorful point on a map of their country’s flavors. They also have a full bar with beer, wine and cocktails.
Traditional food from India is prepared using an assortment of both familiar and exotic spices including turmeric, cumin, coriander, cinnamon, salt, pepper, ginger and garlic. The spice combinations offer up warmth, earthiness, acidity, brightness, woodiness and deep flavor profiles. The spices are blended and added to a variety of sauces from butter sauces to sweet tomato-based hearty gravies. Traditional Indian food also features beans, rice, lentils, chickpeas and other legumes as well as tomatoes, potatoes, onions, vegetables, and fruits like coconut and fresh mango.
The expansive menu features over 65 choices including chicken, seafood and vegetarian options, lamb, goat, beef, clay oven (Tandoori) specialties, appetizers, soups, salads and desserts. They also have Biryani dishes and naan breads.
Cinnamon offers a lunch buffet from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. The lunch buffet offers guests new to Indian food the opportunity to sample a variety, including Tandoori or Makhni chicken; Sag Paneer which is spinach cooked with fresh cheese, black lentils with herbs called Dal Makhni; rices, vegetarian dishes and vegetable pakoras; a dish of chickpeas mixed with tomatoes, onions and ginger called Chana Masala; fresh fruit; rice pudding; salad and condiments.
I started with naan, a traditional Indian flatbread made with super fine flour, hand-kneaded and baked to a chewy and soft texture inside their on-site clay oven, also called a Tandori oven. The oven uses charcoal or wood fire and gets as hot as 900 degrees Fahrenheit. The flatbread is shaped and stuck to the inside of the oven on the sides, and the intense heat creates air pockets allowing the bread to puff to perfection inside with a crackly top.
I tried one topped with butter, minced garlic and mozzarella cheese. It was chewy with hints of rendered down sweet garlic, salty from the cheese and glossy on top from the butter. They also offer a plain naan or a sweet version made with raisins, nuts, cherries and coconut.
Next I tried one of the most popular chicken specialties, the Cinnamon special chicken, which is boneless chicken cubes cooked with coconut, onions and tomatoes nestled in a rich sauce made with Punjabi flavors. It’s served with a small side of salad and fresh Basmati rice. The chicken was nestled in a vibrant sauce with warm earthy notes. It has a lovely, slow-simmered flavor and hits all of your taste buds and wakes them up with varying levels of flavors.
Next I tried another popular dish, the Mango chicken, made with breaded chicken cooked in Cinnamon’s signature sweet sauce made from ground mango, onions, ginger and fresh mango. It is served with a side of salad and white rice. The first chicken was an earthy-based dish, and this one was a sweet, thicker chicken dish with vibrancy and fresh pops of ginger and sweet mango throughout a hearty sauce. The flavor resembles what many of you know as Sesame chicken with the breaded chicken almost glazed in the sweet sauce.
Moving on, I tried two vegetarian dishes. The first was the Navrattan Korma. The dish starts with vegetables tossed in a creamy tomato sauce. It was packed full of tender vegetables and little pops of al dente peas that add a really nice texture. It felt like a whole plate of delicately seasoned veggies nestled in a mellow and earthy bowl of tomato goodness. It was a nice experience and was super filling.
Then I tried the Malai Kofta, which are vegetable balls similar to vegetarian fritters cooked in a creamy ginger and garlic sauce and topped with fresh herbs. This one, although similar in color to the first vegetarian dish, had a completely different flavor profile. It offered up more acidity and brightness and was more tomato-forward on the tongue. It felt like an Indian version of what we know as meatballs in tomato sauce but with Indian spices. The vegetable balls are pillowy and soft inside with potato and veggies swimming in the thick gravy. Both dishes were enjoyable and perfect for those seeking meat-free options.
Cinnamon Bistro Indian Cuisine is open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Dinner is served from 5-10 p.m. Monday and Wednesday-Sunday. They offer a weekend brunch from noon-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday where you can also enjoy Mimosas. They are closed on Tuesdays. Follow them on social media for special events and more info or call 565-8935 to make a reservation for Valentine’s Day or your next special occasion.