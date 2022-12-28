Whenever I think about a bundt cake, I always think of the scene from the movie “My Big, Fat Greek Wedding,” when the mother of the bride is presented with a bundt cake from the groom’s mother. She looks it over with hesitation then stumbles for several minutes on how to pronounce it. Is it a Booont cake or a buundt cake? For those wondering, a bundt cake is a cake that is baked in a bundt pan, which gives it a distinctive doughnut shape. This shape is inspired by a traditional European cake known as Gugelhupf. They are delicious cakes that come in lots of great flavors.

I’m excited to showcase the new Nothing bundt Cakes at 518 S.E. Greenville Blvd., Suite K. The charming bakery is your one-stop shop for bundt cakes ranging from bite-sized to tiered, plus gifts and party supplies. Owners Lisa and Craig Marshall have been enjoying Nothing bundt Cakes for years but have always had to travel to the Raleigh location to buy their birthday and other special occasion cakes. A few years ago, they decided it would be a good idea to bring the franchise to Greenville so the community can enjoy what they have already fallen in love with.

