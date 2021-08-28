Dad viewed July and August through tomato-colored glasses.
He was a small-time tomato rancher, planting a backyard garden every year in his rocky Catskill Mountain soil left behind by ice ages. He grew other patch crops, but tomatoes were the star. They were fed fresh eggshells and coffee grounds and banana peels, like livestock that had to be slopped. His methods were elite but elementary, replete with the rudimentary, on a treat trajectory. The eggman, who delivered eggs in shells every other week, also supplied nutrients via chicken manure. Yet the carrots were stubby and tough, the cantaloupes and watermelons were the texture and size of tennis balls, and the corn ears were tiny and tinny, and attracted raccoons. The tomatoes, the Big Boys and Sugar Plums, tended toward small and flavorless.
Perhaps the pickle of tomato failure stemmed from larding the garden with sedimentary stones.
The stones traced back to before the ice ages: to landslides and stream slides of muddy runoff from giant Acadian Mountains looming to the east of New York 350 million years ago. The Acadians abraded away, eroding from highlands to lowlands, over a span of 40 million years, settling, pebble by pebble, into a deep delta that gradually hardened into conglomerate and sandstone and shale. But as the Acadians disappeared, washing flatter and flatter, and new mountains crushed in, the whole region bobbed up into a plateau, where the thick delta grew gullies and gorges, grooved and gutted by gravity glides. The Catskill Mountains were etched out of the delta by water and ice rather than angled upward by continental pressures from afar.
When an ice age developed 2.5 million years ago in response to colder temperatures, frozen sheets blanketed the topography in ice up to a mile thick, from the Arctic to New York City.
The ice was moving. It had pushed southward, as the weight of deepening polar snow squirted out glaciers, tearing and wearing their way over and through hills and valleys. It followed the lay of the land and created its own, churning down channels from Canada to Catskill. It slid, the continent-draped ice buffing over mountains and pushing down riverbeds. The ice relentlessly scraped and scoured, boosting boulders and burnishing bedrock. During melts, each glacial retreat dropped moraines of remains and mangles of mudstones that had been plucked from extrinsic elements and epochs, jamming the landscape with stratigraphic chaff by planting stones uprooted from elsewhere, dislodged and scattered by the plowing ice into a random rock diaspora.
The ebbs and flows of such ices and snows are likely influenced by long-term variations in how the Earth spins and orbits.
The Earth loops around the sun in a flexing out-of-round orbit. Over 100,000-year cycles, the orbit rounds and flattens, tomato to potato. When the out-of-round is more pronounced, the strength of the sun’s warmth differs between sun-close and sun-far positions of the Earth, affecting Earth temperatures.
The tilt of Earth’s axis also varies, over a 40,000-year cycle, between 22 and 24.5 degrees and back, influencing the persistence of winter conditions. And that tilt itself rotates: over 13,000 years, winter tilt away from the sun in December reverses to June, upending the seasonal calendar and the timing of the winter.
The combination of these three cycles correlates with the comings and goings of the last 2.5 million years of ice because of temperature influences on water cycles, carbon dioxide cycles, and rock cycles and cycles on top of those cycles (bicycles and tricycles perhaps!). An alignment of orbit, tilt, and tilt turning can kick in thousands of years of tradeoffs in temperature and ice. That is without even considering other effects on the water, CO2, and rock cycles (and, again, the bicycles and tricycles).
Moving ice can leave behind a rich soil, freshly ground by glacial grating like pepper from a mill, but intermingled with larger corns of cobble and gravel that get in the way of roots and tubers. Dad governed a glacier-grown garden of erratic stones strewn amid his tomatoes. Likewise, for thousands of years, the plows and parquets of our frustrated ancestral furrowers have been stunted by sedimentary scat, by the droppings of ice rivers slinking out of the north.
Years later, Dad planted grapes. Homemade jam, sometimes a little gritty from the sugar, sometimes with the paraffin seal breached, always with the plumpy grape skins supple, was small tomatoes. Homemade wine more suited the landscape. A toast! poured over a glacier of ice might taste sweet and sedimentary.
Joy Moses-Hall teaches physics and astronomy at Pitt Community College. She has a PhD in oceanography and is the author of the novel Wretched Refuge. Follow @jmoseshall on Facebook.