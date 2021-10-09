Two very thin models walk into the reception area to wait to see their agents. The secretary says to them, “Come in, have a seat. By the way, if you’re hungry, there’s a bowl of M&Ms on the table. You can split one.”
That’s a scene from the ‘90s sitcom “Veronica’s Closet” starring Kirstie Alley. I didn’t watch the show much because she never forgave me for breaking up with her. But that one scene has stuck in my memory like nuclear scientists trying to split the atom.
Because I seriously wonder: How do you cut a single M&M in half? Do you bite into it and trust your internal sense of solid geometry to divide it evenly? Would you do that only for people you know intimately? Would you wear a mask and immediately start thinking of how to explain the tell-tale chocolate stain? Would you get a chocolate-colored mask? Would you get a tiny saw to divide it with people you don’t know as intimately?
This may be the smallest increment of enjoyment that you’ve ever heard of. But when I was in school I knew a guy on the swimming team who could top that. His girlfriend was also a swimmer, and he made this astounding claim: if he went swimming in the same pool where she had been earlier, her residual molecules would seek him out. It felt like a romantic encounter because luscious particles from her lips were bobbing around in the water. They were waiting for him to come swimming by so they could give him a quick but passionate smack.
I must say, I have never heard of a more indirect and diluted way of swapping spit. They must have had a really close relationship to be able to connect at the molecular level.
But all this points to one simple fact: M&Ms and other small increment pleasures are highly addictive. You need a methodology for eating them even if you aren’t a method actor or a Methodist.
And that is why God invented yogurt. (If you really hate yogurt, you may substitute ice cream. If you also really hate ice cream, you are beyond all hope.) If you start eating the chocolate morsels one at a time, you will soon go to by the handful, and then you will soon have a happy mouth but a miserable tummy. Instead of mainlining, put a few in some yogurt. Pick a nice, sweet fruit flavor, whatever your palate thinks is best. You can even use one of those whipped chocolate yogurt brands, but this is only for the hardened recovering chocoholic. In other words, everybody that I know.
The yogurt will dilute the chocolate and still allow you to enjoy the sweet, chocolaty flavor. But it will slow down the absorption just enough that your stomach can be satisfied before you’re ready to sell your car or your house for another hit.
Some will buy the big 64-ounce containers of the sweet treat. (That’s about the size of a tip jar of a musician with medium expectations.) But beware: the mouth of the container is big enough for a hand to fit through unless your name is King Kong. So, to avoid grabbing by the fistful, hide the main load after you transfer some of the candy into a jelly jar. That will block your greedy little fingers and make it easier to pour a minimum number of morsels into the mixture.
When your friends ask you what you had for lunch, you can say, “Yogurt, of course,” as you wipe away a colorful crumb of confection from your happy but guilty lips. If you have to say, “Ice cream, of course,” just act like that’s perfectly natural and people will envy you in some strange way.
So accept it. You can’t eat just a half of an M&M or even a whole one. Or even a handful. The addiction will take hold, and the next thing you know, you have consumed an entire truckload of … M&M&M&M&M&M&M … (ad infinitum) … &Ms!