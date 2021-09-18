I-40 is not just an interstate. It’s a concrete version of the famous parable of the good Samaritan.
On Labor Day, Susan and I drove back to Greenville on I-40, following a visit to the splendid North Carolina mountains. Car trouble stranded us for several hours on the side of the road. While awaiting the AAA tow truck, a massive pile-up wreck a few miles ahead slowed traffic passing by us to a crawl and often a stop.
We sat in lawn chairs in the shadow of the raised hood of our car. I settled in to finish off the final few pages of my latest John Grisham novel. For several hours we had a ringside seat looking out on a range of humanity creeping along the road. The weather was pleasant, and most vehicle windows were open, allowing us to observe and often interact with this corridor of humanity.
I expected a few offers of help, but I was astonished at the care and concern expressed by so many. We have no identifying bumper stickers on our car, so to these passersby we were strangers, and they were acting out of their kindness. A bottle of cold water from a “Trump 2024” truck and protein bars from a “Proud to be a Democrat” car are just two of dozens of examples of the good Samaritans.
Sodas, chips, sandwiches, beer, magazine, sunglasses, sunscreen, insect repellent, hat, money, phone and myriad of inquires about what help we needed. If we’d taken all that was offered, we wouldn’t buy groceries for a month. All this kindness came from cars with bumper stickers that ran the political and cultural gamut: Vote Republican, Science is Real, Freedom — Not Socialism, Make American Kind Again. And there were plenty of non-political ones, like “Watch Out for the Idiot Behind Me.” I think that’s the car that offered a pack of crackers.
I’m not naïve. I know there are some passing by who may have taken advantage of us if they could. And, plenty more looked the other way, like many of us do sometimes when we walk past a person who is homeless. In the Lukan parable, the priest — yes, the holy man — passed by on the other side of the poor man in the ditch, as did the Levite. We don’t have to explain about Levites, other than to say they were another type of holy men. Like the good Samaritan in the parable, the I-40 cast of characters fooled me, with so many expressing care.
One woman stopped and offered to drive us 120 miles to Chapel Hill, where we planned to have the car towed to my brother’s mechanic shop. She’s my I-40 example of the good Samaritan who, in that great parable, “… bandaged his wounds, having poured oil and wine on them. Then he put him on his own animal, brought him to an inn, and took care of him.” (Luke 10:34)
We have deep divides in our country — urban/rural, liberal/conservative, rich/poor, on and on. But they all offer cold water on I-40 to a stranger in need. There’s something profoundly redemptive and hopeful in that. Let’s have robust debates about our differences, and let’s also offer each other bottles of cold water.
There’s science that backs up our I-40 experience and gives hope in our troubled time. The “selfish gene” (title of an important book by evolutionary biologist Richard Dawkins) is best understood in tandem with a significant caring factor. Humans are social creatures who, in the old days, needed the tribe to survive. We still do.
I don’t know what the future holds, but I came away from the I-40 experience hopeful — and we got our car fixed. The road may be bumpy, and with delays, but if we take I-40, we’ll get there.
Calvin Mercer teaches religion at East Carolina University and travels I-40 to the gorgeous North Carolina mountains every chance he gets.