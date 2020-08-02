It made me feel sick, the incomprehensible “Ewww” of the soul.
“Good morning, how are you today!” He grabbed my hand and pumped it like I was an old-fashioned well that he was trying to get to belch up some water.
“I’m fine ...”
“Well, that’s just great!” he said even as he pulled away to find the next hand to pump. Soon the church parking lot would be flooded.
I navigated successfully past the other greeters and into the church building, trying to keep my breakfast down. What had upset me so much? His hand was warm.
“Well of course, his hand was warm,” you might think, “He was alive wasn’t he?” I guess that makes sense. I have nothing to compare it to, because I have never touched a dead person’s hand. The closest I have come to that was sitting in the principal’s office with my hands folded in my lap, waiting for the wrath of school discipline to fall upon my head. I don’t remember the offense, only that my hands were ice cold and I thought I was dead.
And the greeter’s hand was embarrassingly warm. I had shaken hands with people many times before; it was part of our culture. So why did it make me feel so uncomfortable on that particular day?
Because the night before I had a date. I was a junior in high school, she was a sophomore. It was my first time to take a young lady to a picture show. And I held her hand. And she didn’t push me away. And I was amazed.
Amazed not just that she consented to manual contact, unlike a couple of unsuccessful attempts before that with other girls. But I was amazed that another person’s hand could feel so warm, so comforting, even exciting. I came from a background where people didn’t touch each other much, no hugs, no hand-holding, no maternal kisses on the forehead even, just your occasional spanking. As innocent as the hand-holding event was, it was still exciting, new, unexplored territory to me.
And I also came from a very homophobic background. So when a man grabbed my hand to shake as I approached the holy place on the Sabbath day, I could feel that his hand was warm, as well. Of course it was warm, he had a pulse. There were very few Zombies in our town except for a rock and roll band.
But it felt just similar enough to holding hands at the movies that it set off all my alarms. My newfound pleasure was suddenly polluted. I couldn’t stand it. I started sneaking in the back door of the church just to avoid the greeters, who were all men. At that time something idiotic in our ethos decreed that greeting was a man’s job, which is crazy, because women are usually better at making people feel welcome.
Maybe we didn’t want “feeling welcome” to poison our church’s culture. What if an African American showed up and wanted to worship with us? We needed people on the front lines who were good at making strangers feel uncomfortable. I don’t approve of that point of view, I only note that many of my neighbors thought that way.
So. Decades later, I was amazed again when some churches and other religious gatherings began the practice of passing the peace. People would embrace each other with warm words and warmer hugs, treating each other as brothers and sisters of some ideal family where people actually get along with each other. And if you attended a meeting at some place other than a mainline denomination, you might actually see people who were white, Black, Asian, Hispanic, all different races hugging each other as if no one thought it unusual.
No one championed this newfound love more than I. Every gathering I went to, I insisted on passing the peace. I reveled in the warm embraces of Christian sisters and brothers. I must admit, I enjoyed the hugs of Christian sisters just a little bit more; it had been a long time since I had taken a girl to the movies and held her hand. I basked in the warm feelings of being with cool people.
And then it stopped.
We were attacked by a virus. An enemy that is invisible, like the prejudices of the human heart that bring about visible acts of hate. We melted away from a group hug to a foxhole mentality.
And here we are, stuck in a quarantine. We shouldn’t shake hands or hug or breathe the same air. And I am plunged back into the depression of life as a noncontact sport. I sit almost alone in my home, grateful for my family but missing everyone else.
And like a Duke fan who is no longer focused on Carolina, I mutter under my breath “Go to hell, coronavirus! Go to hell!”