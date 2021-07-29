One of the toughest jobs in the country these days has to be driving a semitractor-trailer up and down the interstate highways. Navigating the truck-filled interstates in a car is no piece of cake either.
Motorcycles are in a category of their own, and one that I have given up entirely.
I have navigated interstate highways of every stripe during more than 45 years of driving. At this point, they can have two lanes running each way or eight. I’d just as soon avoid them all.
I’m old enough to remember when the number of interstate highways that connected the places where I traveled most through Tennessee and North Carolina were fewer and farther between.
During the early 1970s, when they were building what is now Interstate 26 between Johnson City and Kingsport in East Tennessee, my friends and I would ride our bikes over to watch the progress. With no speed limit yet, the trucks hauling rock and cement could run as fast as they wanted, raising huge clouds of dust.
During my earliest driving years, the number of cars on that still-new stretch of four-lane highway could be easily counted by anyone bored enough to do such a thing. The “interstate,” although it was not yet designated as such, quickly became the preferred route between Johnson City and Kingsport.
Now, it’s the other way around. The constant stream of vehicles on I-26 has steered me back through red lights and lower speed limits.
I-26 is a breeze compared to I-81. That north-south section of the highway system is a major route for trucks — and becoming more so with each passing day.
For nearly six years, the southernmost section of I-81 has been where I spend my hourlong commute each way to and from the community college where I work. I used to mildly enjoy the drive. Those days are gone.
Early mornings are not as bad because many of the trucks are still in sleep mode along the exit ramps and such. The afternoon commute is another story. Very often, the trucks are more numerous than other vehicles.
Between dodging shredded tires and dealing with trucks in tandem, it can be a stressful ride home.
To be sure, the truckers have their own list of complaints about cars. I have witnessed every manner of car driver having no manners at all when it comes to accommodating the merging needs of these much-larger commercial vehicles.
I, for one, am thinking of doing the trucks a favor by letting them have the interstate all to themselves. There is a four-lane highway, complete with towns and traffic lights, that runs parallel to the interstate between my home and my workplace. It’s the road we took during my childhood to visit my grandparents near Knoxville before I-81 was available.
Back then, it was two lanes, and the worst part was getting stuck behind a slow-moving truck. I don’t have to worry about that anymore.
A compromise infrastructure bill working its way through Congress would include billions of dollars for roads, bridges and major projects. With my luck, the bill will pass, they’ll start adding lanes to the interstate, and the trucks will be detoured back to the old highway.