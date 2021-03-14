“If you use a pen, take it with you.”
What an elegant way to say, “Keep your germs to yourself! Take them with you when you leave!”
It seems like only yesterday, when I walked into a bank or post office, the pens were literally chained to the table to prevent theft, be it absent-minded or deliberate.
Less than a year ago, it would have seemed rude to say so obviously “Keep your potential virus to yourself.” But now, it’s a reasonable admonition that I read on the screen at church.
You can learn a lot about how much going to church has changed just by reading the narrative on that screen before the worship begins. Later, the screen will give you the words of songs and prayers, but first it will give you a service manual. A how-to narrative on how to function in church.
It used to be simple. When I was a kid and got rowdy, I would often hear, “Hey! Don’t you know how to act in church?” And that meant something very specific: be quiet and be still. And that was not a reverent “Be still and know that the Lord is God,” but a much more threatening, “Be still or you will get the spanking of your life when we get home.”
But today, the reprimand has been replaced with a much more understanding approach. As if to say, “No, you probably don’t know how to act in church these days, because none of us do. We are all new to this thing of dealing with the pandemic. It’s no crime that you don’t know, so let us give you some helpful tips.”
One of those helpful tips is the math formula of social distancing: “6 feet = 3 seats.” The first time I read that, I looked around and sure enough, people were sitting in little clumps separated by empty spaces of at least three seats, like an archipelago of worshipers cavorting in the sound waves that washed up on their shores.
Which leads to another admonition: “Sit with your family.” With the unspoken but obvious conclusion, “If you haven’t made each other sick by now, you’re probably not going to.” Sick from the virus, I mean, not “I’m sick of living with these people.”
When I was a kid, I would have died if someone had made me sit with my parents instead of with my friends and associates. Passing notes back and forth about cute girls is not possible. So much of the social benefit of going to church would have been lost to us teenagers struggling to get a life.
“Do not leave until an usher dismisses you.” That’s a tough one. I get that you want to avoid the way people clump together as they rush out the door. At the church where I grew up, when the last “Amen” was said at the end of the last prayer, it was like firing the starting pistol for the 100-yard dash. Our preacher always went longer than others so we had a lot of catching up in the race to the restaurant. Who wants to get to Golden Corral after the dessert table has been picked clean?
“Give as you go.” There’s a box by the door where you can drop off your contribution. That way we won’t have to handle offering plates. People used to talk, somewhat metaphorically, about money as “filthy lucre.” But now we can be literalists about it: “Don’t pass germs along when you give! But … do keep giving.”
“The Lord loves a cheerful giver” has to some extent been replaced by “The Lord loves a sanitary giver.” One of the Psalms tells us that the people who shall stand in the holy place will be those who have “clean hands and a pure heart.” To that we might add “and who gives electronically and therefore without spreading the virus.”
Still, as an introvert, I must say that social distancing comes somewhat naturally to me. I always hang out on the edges of the crowd anyway. And because of my conservative upbringing, I especially make it a point not to go anywhere near people who believe in government ownership of the means of production. But I guess that would be called “socialist distancing.” Maybe that was what cost Bernie Sanders the nomination.
So in the end, I am quite happy to take the pen with me when I leave church. As a matter of fact, I have been doing that for years. I wouldn’t have anything to write with were it not for all the pens that I have absent-mindedly walked off with as I left the place where they have to forgive thee when thou dost steal a pen with the church logo on it.
What the heck, it was good advertising for the church in the old days. And now it’s also good sanitizing.