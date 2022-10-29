“Keep going and don’t freak out.”
The directions to the home of Michael and Donna Fox, members of the Possum Holler String Band, aren’t the sort typically found on a GPS. But the words of encouragement are not completely unwarranted. Possums might occasionally be seen crossing the road in broad daylight, but finding two Foxes requires an intentional trek deep in the woods that makes good use of All Wheel Drive, somewhere in the vicinity of Blount’s Creek.
But no one is going to sneak up on them. Their Plott hounds make sure of that and prove to be quite the icebreaker. The breed, as the Foxes explain over the backing track of excited yelping, is the official state dog, named for the Plott family who immigrated to North Carolina in the late 18th century from Germany. The Foxes take their preservation of tradition and history seriously.
Their house is elevated due to the beautiful waterfront location that locals can’t help view with admiration, but with one eye toward the potential flood level.
Having relocated to the area from Catawba County during COVID, the Foxes have made themselves comfortable in eastern Carolina. Why would they make the move from an area so entrenched in the music traditions they love? To be closer to family … and because they admire the flat lands and fishing opportunities on the coast.
Michael Fox is known for his instrument building, including the invention of a music-making contraption he calls the dulcijo, a hybrid of clawhammer banjo and mountain dulcimer, for starters. But on the way through the house to the instruments he passes his collection of fishing reels displayed on the wall and can’t resist mentioning the history behind them. “This one was built by The Zero Hour Bomb Company,” he explains. The company began in 1932 as a manufacturer of time bombs. Michael’s face lights up as he is eager to share the backstory, worthy of a feature in itself.
But the back of the house, facing the water, is the “pickin’ porch,” or so it seems, as Michael’s and Donna’s tour leads there, where they commence to get out some of their instruments.
“I tell people I’m married to Spanky versus McGuiver,” Donna says of her husband. “Because not only does he invent instruments, he invents things. Instead of spending ten thousand dollars on an elevator, he ordered a lift from Home Depot and created one for us so we can go up and down with groceries. Mike looks at things in a different way than most people. He looks at something and figures out what he can do with it and what he can turn it into. He’s fun that way.”
And that is readily apparent when the array of instruments comes into view, spread out on the porch table like a homecoming feast. An octagonal “Marimbula” is a bass version of the African thumb piano, Kalimba. Michael built it and Donna plays it. He credits Cloud Nine Instruments for the idea; he just built upon the concept, adding a neck to his, to make it easier to hold.
One end of an instrument is carved like a man’s head with a long beard. Some feature ornate, mother-of-pearl-like designs. “The first decent banjo I built was in 1977,” Michael remembers. “It’s like building a car. It costs a fortune to buy all the pieces and build one from scratch.”
Michael credits his influences, instrument builders Bill Reinhart and his good friend from Newton, Roy Ham.
“We were going around to craft shows making these figurines that represented mountain tradition…hunting, fishing…anything you could think of that old people did,” he said. “We would play music in the booth and a lot of times people would stop in and play with us. So we got to know a lot of the people in Charlotte and the mountain areas that played old-time music.”
His sister had gotten him a dulcimer kit from a little shop in Blowing Rock in the 1960s, so he was familiar with a dulcimer early on.
“We were at a craft show and we saw a fellow who had something like this,” Michael said holding up a slender wooden instrument. “A strum stick … and he let me play on it. At the time I played clawhammer banjo. This didn’t have a short string … it was diatonic and fun to play. It was really easy to pick out a tune. And I just thought, ‘If I had that short string, I could clawhammer that little instrument.’ So I built one.”
It’s called a “dulcijo,” but Michael says he wishes he had never called it that because “everybody calls everything a dulcijo.”
Later he found out that there are some African instruments that are similar to a dulcijo.
“I made a lot of those things … shipped them all over the world.”
Over the years the Foxes have gone to craft shows and would ask people if they play music and heard so many times, “I can’t even play the radio.”
But it wasn’t always that way, Michael believes, and he wishes folks would get back in touch with their roots.
“I’m passionate about the type of entertainment that folks did prior to the introduction of electricity and mass media. People in the mountains didn’t change much … nearly every family has a guitar, a fiddle, or something. They sat around and played music and played spoons, scrub boards, sang and danced and did whatever to entertain themselves. And I think our culture has kind of lost that.”
“I’ve always had the philosophy that with the introduction of the radio, they convinced the population that the only way to enjoy music is to listen to it,” Michael says. “That only these people that play on the radio are worthy of entertaining. And if you can’t do that, you have no business messing with it.”
And Michael believes playing together is simply fun.
“It’s just a different form of communication that you can’t get hardly anywhere else. It goes beyond even entertainment. Especially old-timey music. You’re playing the same little phrase, some kind of old-timey whistling tune, over and over again and you kind of get in this groove that’s pulling you along and you can see people smiling and loving it. To me, that is a feeling I’ve never gotten from anything else.”
“A big part of what we’ve done is to go to schools or nursing homes and get folks to play the spoons or washboard with us,” Donna remembers. “To see these kids, or a 70- or 80-year-old lady playing the spoons … first they are so timid, they don’t know how to do it and are embarrassed … but then they get over that and just have fun.”
The Fox story is a lot like old-time songs: there’s always another verse and you really don’t want it to end. But they do better than just tell their story, they play and sing it.
Donna places an expert foot on the edge of an overturned washtub and leans back at just the right angle to put proper tension on a single, robust bass string, causing an impressively in-tune, rich thump thump. Michael begins playing clawhammer style and Donna leads, “You are My Sunshine.”
In turn, Donna picks up the spoons and then a wooden, puppet-like, jointed dancing man. The song could be an anthem to each other (how could a couple who can play like this together ever be bored?) or to the joy of playing and preserving old-time music.
The Foxes are active on the festival circuit and played at The Autumn Leaves festival in Mount Airy two weekends ago; they’re interested in further evangelizing old-time music in eastern Carolina. They can be reached by email at: michaelfox_2001@yahoo.com. Contact columnist Donna Davis at donnadavisdavis@gmail.com.