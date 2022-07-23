An air of sympathetic vibration hung over the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in Connecticut in 1978.
Every weekend of swab summer, brand new cadets dressed up in brand-new tropical blue long uniforms with crisp, short-sleeved light blue shirts topped with grandiose shoulder boards, for dancing lessons.
Shoulder boards make any uniform look smart, flattening out any baby-like slope from the neck, lifting and separating the clavicles in an illusion of power. On a fourth-class freshman cadet, they were enormous wings flapping vacantly around a lonely gold shield, naked of rank and empty of authority.
Young ladies were bused in for dancing lessons, ladies decked in sweeping dresses, not shoulder boards. Femmes with romantic tresses and alluring luminescence. Women who hadn’t flailed, dorky and inept, at rope climbing on the obstacle course that morning, while the rest of the platoon looked on in smug impatience. Females with a broad air of sympathetic flirtation.
The guys were also transformed. Gawky and unsure and making chins all day, bounding about in baseball caps like Weebles, they put on their tropical blues and suddenly they were dashing young men. Exchanging a billed cap for a parade hat really dresses a fellow up, gives him some class, makes him a visual sensation.
They knew it. They strutted up to those beautiful women to practice their new moves in a way Mrs. King, our in-house etiquette expert, would applaud.
Mrs. King was in her glory. The recent admission of females to the service academies had added a whole new dimension to etiquette duty. There were new conflicts to consider: is a woman officer a woman or an officer? New regulations flourished: on jewelry and the uniform; makeup and the uniform; where to put the pockets on a skirt. Oh, and who would dance with the bob-hair women in uniform?
Perhaps Tommy Brice. He averted his eyes as I closed in, as if by evading my gaze he could evade my question. I was about to ask him to dance. And he was pinned, trapped in the headlight of my approach like a bus stalled on the tracks before an oncoming train. His eyes darted about the room, searching for an exit line, a sympathetic narration.
“Tommy,” I stammered. “Wanna dance?”
Tommy was a decent guy, sympathetic to the insecurities of those around him, who would make the best of his own misery. We were in the same platoon, and he and Pete Tandy roomed next door to Joanne Blivenand me. Pete liked Joanne, and that gave me dancing interest in Tommy.
We paced through the steps with all the chemistry of traffic in a crosswalk. Our fingers touched like the magic of dead wood, and if stardust bathed the others, sawdust was ours.
Joanne, meanwhile, was having a grand time with Chuck Baker, Pete having loitered a bit too long at the line of ladies. They hustled through a rousing disco, to Joanne’s squeals and laughter. I half expected a sympathetic gyration from Joanne in the form of a cartwheel. Mrs. King would not have applauded that.
The music did not elicit a romantic sensation from everyone, though the same chords and quanta arrived at all of our ears, sounds with the same pulsation and palpation, same overtones and harmonics, same sympathetic agitation of the tremoring air.
For every pluck and wobble of an acoustic guitar string, the body of the instrument wobbles in sympathetic vibration, pushing and pulling the abutting air into parallel fluctuation, matching tra- for tra- and -la for -la, echoing the details of frequency and pitch. Our ears, though maybe not our hearts, relay the tremors tickled by tempo; the oom-pah air rattles our eardrums, duplicating the vibrations throughout the tiny instruments of the ear, ending at a field of tiny pendulums in the base of the cochlea.
Pendulums swing. Short pendulums swing faster than longer ones. And pendulums resonate: when pushed intermittently, they swing higher.
If the to-fro cadence of the swing matches the tap-tap beat of the push, the pendulum ticks higher, like a child swinging forward, then back, pushed at every back, increasingly forward. Likewise, as each pulse of sound enters the inner ear playground, it pushes the instrumentation to and fro, amplifying the length-matched swingers. A long, slow sound wave resonates the long, slow pendulums. A short, fast sound wave stimulates the short, fast pendulums. A reverberating pendulum signals its pitch to the brain — maybe a C, at 262 to-fros per second — to inspire one’s dancing feet.
Back in the barracks, some guys lapsed into moos, snorts, and other bovine emissions to describe the girls they’d swirled. Tommy was blessedly silent. He was, after all, a decent guy, sympathetic for the duration.
Note: Names have been changed.