Our ears relay tremors tickled by tempo; the oom-pah air rattles our eardrums, duplicating the vibrations throughout the tiny instruments of the ear, ending at a field of tiny pendulums in the base of the cochlea.

 ECU News Services

An air of sympathetic vibration hung over the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in Connecticut in 1978.

Every weekend of swab summer, brand new cadets dressed up in brand-new tropical blue long uniforms with crisp, short-sleeved light blue shirts topped with grandiose shoulder boards, for dancing lessons.


Follow @jmoseshall on Facebook. Joy Moses-Hall teaches physics and astronomy at Pitt Community College. She has a PhD in oceanography and is the author of the novel Wretched Refuge.