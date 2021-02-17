Please continue to wear your masks, stay 6 feet apart and wash your hands a lot. Eat healthily — there is no evidence that frozen foods can give you COVID. Over this year, there have been no cases of COVID linked to eating food.
Q I was born in eastern North Carolina and haven’t had the opportunity to travel much. I am curious about food from other countries. What should I expect if I go to an Indian restaurant? — GF, Greenville
A Congrats on your eagerness to learn about the foodways of other groups of people now living in our community. Richard Willis, a senior ECU dietetics student shares information about Indian food. Here is what he says.
India is known for producing some of the most flavorful and delicious food in the world. Most families practice Hinduism and cannot consume beef and eat most of their meals without meat. As Americans eat smaller portions of meat, they are consuming substitutes such as Beyond Meat and the Impossible Burger. Some Americans are finding joy in consuming plant-made products and are exploring Indian dishes that have lots of vegetables and legumes.
Legumes are the edibles seeds inside plants and offer a good source of protein and fiber. Many of India’s sides and entrees are lower-calorie than traditional eastern North Carolina sides since they are vegetable-based with only small amounts of oils added. Indian meat dishes do contain more calories than vegetable ones, especially if a fat-based sauce is added.
Vegetables contain high levels of vitamins A, K, E, and folate. You will find that Indian cuisine uses a significant amount and variation of spices in dishes. You can try out some of these dishes as eastern North Carolina is home to Indian restaurants including Cinnamon Indian Cuisine and Kasturi Indian Cuisine right here in Greenville.
You may have heard of dal, another word for lentils. Dal is a tasty side item with about 100 calories per serving. Dal can be added to tomato-based sauces to cut the fat down and provide adequate amounts of Vitamin B6, protein and fiber. Another legume that is very healthy and used in Indian dish called chana masala. The chickpeas are mixed with a tomato and onion-based sauce. This meal can be eaten at any time of the day. It is the perfect grab-and-go snack in places where small street vendors work, is popular in India and only contains 223 calories! Chana masala, while being very flavorful, provides folate, fiber, and B vitamins.
Tandoori-style cooking that does not use oil or grease is a very healthy way to cook protein foods. It is done in a wok over high heat. Some Hindus have moved toward a vegetarian diet but those who don’t may consume lamb, chicken and fish. Tandoori-style chicken contains less than 300 calories per serving and tastes delicious! Tandoori-style cooking is like the American grilling of chicken or fish on a barbecue grill with charcoal. You can find this style of cooking in Greenville. The meat can then be served with vegetables and rice to make a nutritionally balanced meal.
Another similar idea is to cut up the raw meat and cook it along with vegetables on sticks to make kabobs — the only additional ingredients needed are the spices of one’s choice. Most people think of curry as an Indian spice, but turmeric, mustard seeds, and cumin are used liberally as well. One of the healthier foods in India is also one of the most versatile vegetables in their cuisine and that is the tomatoes, which are high sources of lycopene, an antioxidant that helps keep one’s immune system in optimal shape and contributes to heart and prostate health.
Dishes such as Aloo Gobi, a healthy potato and cauliflower dish, use tomatoes as an additive in the sauce and contain only 208 calories! One of my personal favorite Indian entrees is the Tandoori mixed grill at local Indian restaurants. This meal comes with chicken tikka, tandoori shrimp, and shish kabab — ground lamb, beef or chicken. Chicken tikka is chicken made in a curry sauce. While shrimp tandoori has only 163 calories per serving, chicken tikka is much fatter and contains a whopping 1,400 calories.
When I order the chicken tikka, I view it as having three servings at an appropriate 467 calories per serving. This is one of my personal favorites because of the variety of meat that comes with it. India’s cuisine is consumed by people all over the world and has influenced the cooking styles of its neighboring countries such as Sri Lanka and Nepal. Curry-style meats and vegetables have become an increasingly popular style of food in North America. This goes to show that food can be the one thing that brings the people on Earth closer together.