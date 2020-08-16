I was lying there on the table in a hospital gown. I was starving, but I knew it would be over soon. And I was looking forward to the magic carpet ride that went with the meds that they used to give you back in the old days. I was expecting a typical colonoscopy. Typical for that time, anyway.
But this one was different.
“I’m really sorry,” the gastroenterologist said as he came in.
What’s this? This is not what you want to hear from a doctor any time. Especially not when you are cloaked in the vulnerability that comes with a gown that barely covers your tush, and only sometimes.
“One of my patients has died. I need to go and be with the family. I’ll be back as quickly as I can.”
“Quickly” turned out to be about an hour and a half. Which is not a long time to allot for finding someone’s grieving family, comforting them, and returning. But it is a long time to lie on a table and wonder.
I was trapped in an awkward anger. In my head, I knew I was simply angry at circumstances. Obviously, death is one of your more extenuating circumstances. I didn’t want to sound like the guy who says, “Hey, can’t you get your patients to die at a time that is more convenient for me?”
But still, I was angry. At the situation. At life in general and medical procedures in particular. And I got more and more angry as I lay there, because I didn’t have anything to do but think about it. But I also kept clamping down tighter and tighter on the anger because it would be so obviously inappropriate to speak ill of the dead. I stewed silently in my own bitter juices.
The doctor finally returned. I’m sure my face did not betray my anger; I am an introvert, the Man in the Iron Mask, I know how to hide feelings. Unfortunately, I do not know how to hide my heart rate and blood pressure, which my body would nakedly reveal unto my doctor.
We were getting to my favorite part. They already had an IV hooked up to my arm. Time would seem to slow down as I watched the med nurse put the needle to the IV. It would seem like forever as I thought, “So when is this stuff going to kick in already!” even though I knew it was just seconds. And then the room would gradually begin to turn like a 33 1/3 rpm record, slowly, slowly, but you can still hear the music. Euphoria would flood my brain and it would last for hours.
But I was angry. I did not complain at all, I was a perfect gentleman. But my heart was pounding even as I waited for the med nurse to reward me for my efforts with a perfectly moral high on perfectly legal drugs.
The doctor put his hand on my arm. I’m sure he could feel my racing pulse. “Do you have the meds ready? With the dosages on his chart?” he asked the man with the needle.
“Yes, same as usual.”
“Give him just a little bit more.”
Did someone get the license number of the truck that just hit me? I’m pretty sure my pulse slowed down, but I can’t confirm it; I wasn’t there. I was on Mars or some other place outside my zip code. Or so I suppose. And then I opened my eyes and my wife was helping me get dressed.
I was too depressed to get angry again. I had to wait all that time and I was also robbed of my magic carpet ride by getting an overload that knocked me out completely. Some days it just doesn’t pay to eat nothing but Jello and flush your system out with Miralax.
Nowadays all colonoscopies are like that because they use different meds. You close your eyes, you open them, and it’s over. And it’s all my fault. Well, me and all the other people that liked it too much. And it’s just as well, I guess; nobody wants to wind up going to Narcotics Anonymous meetings because they have a polyp in their gut.
And anyway, you get a colonoscopy because you want to stay healthy, because you want to be there for your family as long as you can. Not because you want a free pass to a wild party.
But still whenever I drive past my gastroenterologist’s office, I can hear Steppenwolf banging out the words to “Magic Carpet Ride:”
On a cloud of sound I drift in the night.
Any place it goes is right.
Goes far, flies near,
To the stars away from here.