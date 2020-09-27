“You’re breaking up with me!”
He laughed a deep rich laugh, like the color of milk chocolate, like the color of his skin and of most of the people of his native Haiti.
“But this is a good thing; it means your arthritis is getting better, so you won’t need to see me anymore.” I loved his Caribbean accent, which seemed far more elegant than the Southern drawl that drenches my ears each day. Of course, I was just horsing around. Well, mostly.
The Gospel According to Neil Sedaka was echoing in the back of my mind: Breaking up is hard to do. I would really miss my rheumatologist. I don’t know anything about the families of other doctors that I see (yes, medically speaking I date around, play the field).
But I noticed the first time I met him, everything was purple. Under his white lab coat he wore a lavender shirt with a deep purple tie. Even the latex gloves were purple. When I asked about it, he smiled. “It’s my oldest daughter’s favorite color.”
He made a grim face that I would in a moment learn was just an act. “I have three daughters. That’s three sets of braces, three college educations, three weddings … I will never retire.” Then he laughed with the confidence of those who love to kid around about the people they love.
All my doctors (sounds like a soap opera!) are good people. But of the others, I must say, I don’t know how many kids they have or what their favorite colors are. So even as I celebrated getting healthier, I felt the sorrow of losing a friend. I began to hope my arthritis would flare up just so I could talk to him again.
Well, be careful what you pray for. You just might get it. After a couple of years, my knees began to hurt again, and also my elbows. I put the heating pad on them, I used the Diclofenac gel on them, but the relief was minimal. So my yang cried out to my yin “Look out lady, we’re going back to Haiti!”
I called and set up an appointment. But with it came bad news: He can see you next Wednesday, but he is transferring to WakeMed in six weeks, so you will need to find a new rheumatologist soon.
I don’t build my life around getting cortisone injections in my knee, but still I knew I would miss him. So the first thing I said when I saw him was: “I break up with you and then you decide to leave town? What is this, a Barbara Cartland novel?” He laughed as he always did, like someone who enjoys laughter.
But I had to ask about the art work. As soon as I walked into the exam room, I was confronted by leopards, tigers and elephants. A colorful jungle scene that was not stingy with the paint. As I sat down beneath it, I could see a clown on the opposite wall, a line drawing on a white background with just enough color to make it interesting. Two very distinctive styles. The paintings did not look professional but had a great deal of heart. Like the hearts of little girls 11 years old and younger.
“I like the art work …”
“I’m glad to hear that! My daughters did those.” He didn’t need much of an opening to talk about the women in his life. Nor do I blame him. “I had a patient in her 80s several months ago. When I told her that I was getting some art to brighten up the exam room, she said ‘Get your daughters to do the pictures.’ So I did. And she got to see them on her next visit. A few weeks after that, she passed away.”
I’m a tough old buzzard for the most part. But I must say, his story brought a tear to the eye.
“Everyone who comes here asks about the pictures. They help me connect with people.” And that was the last thing I remember him saying to me. It was followed by a robust elbow bump, a blessing in the era of no longer shaking hands.
So anyway, in his honor I might write a book of devotions, spiritual guidance, whatever you want to call it. And I would write it from the point of view of a physician who treats patients with arthritis and gives them cortisone shots. But what should the title be? I can’t call it “The Upper Room,” since that name is already taken…
Maybe I’ll call it “The Upper Room-atologist.”