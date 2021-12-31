No matter how old I become, I still occasionally acquire an overlooked but well-documented life essential. Each time, it’s like discovering that a bottle opener works better than teeth.
My air compressor comes to mind. There are a multitude of tasks made easier with the aid of compressed air. As if to drive that point home, my compressor came with a pneumatic finish-nail gun. I will never again live without either of those tools.
One essential tool can certainly lead to another, but the basic benefit of tire inflation is reason enough to invest in a quality air compressor.
When I was young, I assumed that service stations were the only places allowed to own compressed air. If my bicycle tire became low, I could simply swing by the nearest station for a free refill. The turning point came when I had children, several bicycles and a slow leak in one of the tires on my vehicle.
Service station air had long become coin-operated, and I found myself needing much more air than one quarter could buy. That period of deflation inflation inspired me to invest in my first portable air compressor. I will never go back.
Another handy tool once used primarily at service stations — or by pit crews at stock car races — is the hydraulic floor jack. Although occasions for raising a car do not come around as often as does the need to inflate a tire, I will not again be without the ease of lift afforded by my floor jack.
Although the above useful tools might not be universally accepted as essential to everyday life, I have hit upon yet another one that should be. The functional appliance of which I speak is the humble bidet.
I was in my early 20s the first time I learned about this device for cleaning one’s backside. A friend who worked as a carpenter was showing me around a mansion still under construction.
The master bath appeared to have two toilets — one standard and one smaller.
“What is that?” I asked my tour guide, pointing to the smaller fixture.
“It’s a bidet,” he said. “It’s what the French use instead of toilet paper.”
I mistakenly dismissed the bidet as an eccentricity of wealth and hardly gave the subject another thought until hearing a comedian recently expounding on its virtues.
The condensed and sanitized version is this: The older a person becomes, the more a bidet makes both a good rinse and perfect sense. And, I might add, it’s a fantastic paper saver during this time of unprecedented squeezes on Charmin availability.
Advanced toilet technology has produced a plethora of conversion kits that eliminate the need for a separate fixture. I ordered my kit for less than $50.
Perhaps the price is nice because demand is low. Americans have never widely embraced the bidet as a common household feature. Indeed, I mostly receive puzzled looks from friends and family to whom I introduce my new environmentally friendly cleansing device.
To them I say: Not since the introduction of the portable air compressor has one product made bicycle riding so comfortable.
