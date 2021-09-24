My grandmother used to faithfully watch televangelists on her flicking black-and-white TV. These televised preachers ranged from Jimmy Swaggart to John Hagee, Jerry Falwell to Billy James Hargis, Oral Roberts to Garner Ted Armstrong. She liked Pat Robertson’s 500 Club and Robert A. Schuller’s Crystal Cathedral. And, of course, she never missed one of the Billy Graham Crusades.
But her favorite was Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker — the baby-faced preacher and his overly-made-up wife who built one of the largest and most profitable ministries in the United States. Their evangelical empire encompassed a Christian ministry, theme park and broadcasting network. Televising up to five programs a week, the Bakkers were hauling in over $1 million a week in viewer donations.
As Bakker said, “ I believe that if Jesus were alive today, he would be on TV.”
Today, at 81, James Orsen Bakker is still carrying on his ministries — after sex scandals, financial collapse and serving time in jail for fraud.
In 1974, Bakker and his wife founded the PTL Club (“Praise the Lord”), which started out as a late-night TV talk show. Then as their ministry took off they built Heritage USA, a Christian-based theme park in South Carolina.
Sometimes at contrast with their Christian teachings, Jim and Tammy Faye enjoyed a life of luxury, owning multiple houses, driving expensive cars and flaunting their wealth — “more money than God,” as ABC News described it.
Then things went sour: Bakker and PTL came under investigation by the FCC for allegedly misusing funds they raised on the air. And in the early 1980s, the IRS found that $1.3 million in ministry funds had been used for the Bakker’s personal benefit.
Bakker was found guilty on eight counts of mail fraud, 15 counts of wire fraud, and one count of conspiracy. He was sentenced to 45 years in prison.
After serving a reduced prison term, Bakker emerged as the host of the Morningside Ministry with his new wife.
Howevewr, in many ways, Jim Bakker’s first wife, Tammy Faye, was far more interesting. She divorced him in 1992, then died of colon cancer fifteen years later. In the meantime, she attracted her own loyal followers due to her “eccentric and glamorous persona.”
You may remember Tammy Faye for her raccoon eye makeup, Betty Boop singing style, and campy personality. Hers was a career that ranged from puppeteer to talk show host to recording artist to televangelist minister.
All of this is to introduce you to the new movie, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.” It stars Jessica Chastain (“Zero Dark Thirty”) as the minister’s flamboyant 4-foot-11 heavily mascaraed wife. That the slender actress could transform herself into the rounded clown-faced Tammy Faye is a testament to her thespian skills.
British-born Andrew Garfield takes on the role of Jim Bakker, proving that he can transform himself from Spider-Man to a Bible-thumping evangelist.
Jessica Chastain purchased the movie rights and produced the film. It was directed by sketch comedian Michael Showalter. “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” is in theaters including the Regal Greenville Grande and AMC Fire Tower 12.
This biopic is based on a same-named 2000 documentary narrated (appropriately) by drag queen Ru Paul.
As Rotten Tomatoes sums it up, “ Jessica Chastain’s starring performance makes it hard to look away.”
I have my own measurement for the film’s success in redeeming Tammy Faye: My grandmother sent money to Tammy Faye’s television ministry. And she felt a little stung after the collapse of The PTL Club. However, I think my grandmother would have happily paid to see this movie.