The storm is gathering. Jesus is in the upper room with his closest friends on the night before his suffering and death. The Gospel of John tells us that Jesus himself is “troubled in spirit.”
Jesus then shocks his disciples with the announcement that one of them will betray him. He tops it off by predicting that Peter, the “Rock,” will deny him three times. In this tense and scary context, he tells his disciples, “Do not let your hearts be troubled. Believe in God. Believe also in me.”
What are we to learn from these words of comfort? The first thing to notice is that the peace that Jesus offers comes not after the storm has passed, but in the middle of it. So, it is not a peace given when the tempest has moved on, but while we are still being lashed by the force of its winds, and when the waves are crashing over the sides of the boat, and there is not a shred of help in sight. It is not a peace that will somehow stop the storms in life; it instead will somehow enable us to survive those storms even as they appear to be beating is into submission and defeat.
These words of comfort also tell us how to find that peace. It is not in having all of the answers; nor in being strong enough to fight; nor in being particularly holy people. Troubled hearts are calmed through belief. Anxiety is answered through belief.
Put yourself in the disciples’ situation. In effect, Jesus is telling them, “When I am arrested, believe. When I face a lynch mob, believe. When I die a horrible death, believe. When they come after you, believe.”
This is such an important lesson for us. So many people have the idea that faith in God is effective as long as it protects them from the storms of life. When they are hurt and things don’t go their way they cry, “I don’t believe in God.”
Can you see how small a god they are dealing with? It is a god whose best offer would be to make this short life all sweetness and light and to remove any trials or struggles. It is a god who would have to remove our free will so that we could all be the same and therefore all get our own way.
As the cross came into view, the first disciples reacted in just that way. But when Jesus was raised from the dead, God showed that he has much more in mind for us. The learning for us is that we find “the peace of God which surpasses all understanding” in the very midst of life’s troubles, not after they have passed.
The Christian life is not simply about “peace of mind,” as if Jesus were some kind of divine Advil to be taken three times a day to remove all aches and pains. Belief is not a feeling, but a personal choice, and sometimes the decision to believe is in spite of evidence that argues against it.
What if we believed that when we are in the chaos of the storms we are not alone, and that we are loved by a God who has personally experienced those same storms? Isn’t it possible that, as unwelcome as they are, we learn more about God, life and ourselves when we are forced to struggle to come out of the storms on the other side? I think so.