Weather Alert

..HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS TODAY AND TONIGHT... Precipitation has ended early this morning, but lingering snowfall and ice on area roadways will create slippery roads for most areas this morning. The combination of rising temperatures and clearing skies will help melt snow and ice on many roadways this afternoon, but roads will refreeze tonight. If travel is necessary, slow down and use extra caution. Black ice is difficult to see and makes roads very slippery, especially bridges and overpasses. Also, use caution while walking and traveling. The latest road conditions for North Carolina can be obtained by visiting DriveNC.gov.