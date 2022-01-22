The vicious, ambitious black swallower fish is biting off more than it chews.
It really doesn’t chew; it has a mouth full of isosceles fangs, a network of one-way off-ramps into an imposing belly. Its head sports eyes, useless appendages that have nothing to see deep in the darkest ocean. It is mounted like a steam shovel on a slim tail that cloaks its advances, invisible in that midnight deep, as it swallows its prey whole. By far, its most impressive feature is its post-gluttony stomach that can enfold a creature more than thrice its own length, curled up inside a terribly distended gut.
Swallowers inhabit the loneliest depths of the Atlantic, a mile or two beneath the surface confluence of wind and water. Sluggish, shivery, shadowy, the deep ocean contradicts the vim and chatter of the upper layer; it is full of foreground and blurry, signifying nothing. The calm is cloying: devoid of dusk and dawn, swallowers rove the cavernous main oblivious to the ferocious battles of marlin skewering mackerel and orca scarfing seal aloft.
Lost in a featureless chill, cruising endlessly through cold, dark, nothingness, meals may be weeks apart and destiny uncertain. Above, lie the shoes, the ships, the sealing wax. Below, the swallowers.
Basketball was my swallower metaphor.
I had watched games in high school, but grew up far from the rim and backscatter of the skilled ball player. There was no suitable place to hone skills, no practice pavement. We lived in the woods, on a gravel road with a dirt driveway. Dad mounted a netless hoop, procured from the high school dumpster, in our pine forest over a one-time horseshoe pit that had washed downslope after the first rain. It was reincarnated as a dirt pit where kids designed highway systems for toy cars and baked mud pies using worn-out aluminum pans. But the exposed hemlock roots of the forest floor did not provide the same explosive recoil as a hardwood decor would have.
Yet somehow I rostered for the 1979 US Coast Guard Academy’s NCAA Women’s Basketball team. At the time, about 70 of the 800 or so cadets were women, barely enough to field weak teams in a few sports. I proved to be the useless appendage of the basketball team.
My high school spectator experience did not teach me how to set a pick, or eyeball the point guard, or ingest the subtleties of a full-court press. I had few viable skills: I could turn over the ball and travel. My violations were more spectacular than my shots.
I played in only one intercollegiate game, a home match where a stand was filled with 20 patient and perpetually disappointed fans.
“Moses,” Coach muttered when one of the lesser players on the team succumbed to a twisted knee. “Go in for Trix.” Trix was about 6 inches shorter than me but was dogged on the ball and occasionally ripped it from enemy hands and passed to our best mediocre shooter. I tried to channel her. My peeps were in the stands, my name had been called, and I was ready to be a hero. I was ready to swallow.
I fouled everyone in sight. Dogged. Swallowed by my own petard.
“Shoot!” called a fan whose cap had fallen between the bleachers. I took that as encouragement and promptly froze. I couldn’t travel, couldn’t dribble, couldn’t even drool. It was pass or shoot. Opposing players waved, blocking my view. I was near half court, but took the shot.
Luckily, I was terrible, because I aimed for the wrong basket. The ball went nowhere near the rim. It sailed right to the referee and Coach, whose eyes were shut, destiny uncertain, motioned me back to the bench.
The swallower is presumed to gorge on unwieldy banquets because of the vast emptiness of the deep ocean, where predators can’t be choosers, where a giant gulp means to the victor go the calories.
Occasionally, prey and predator come to a draw. Some dead swallowers have washed to the surface with uneroded quarry inside. In deadlock, the meal is so big that digestion in the swallower succumbs, taking longer to gut-fry the prey than for the prey to decompose on its own death warrant. As the feast rots, it releases death gasses that inflate the swallower stomach, floating both victims to the surface to perish together.
Basketball is more than some of us can chew.