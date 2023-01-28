The Astronomical Clock in Prague prepares to mark the hour. It measures the time in Bohemian time and Babylonian time, planetary time, sidereal time, zodiac time, moon time, sunrise, sunset, and the ecliptic.
Uncle Rich appreciated time. He would especially appreciate a completed time cycle. He collected stopwatches, he wrote music and he was a systems manager with IBM. In leisure and in business, these are the utensils of modern Eastern Standard time.
The Astronomical Clock in the Old Town of Prague, Czech Republic, was a timepiece marvel in its day, carved with intricate figures, some with hourly duties. It bears two doors that open on the hour to disclose an animated carousel of apostles circling by.
Not only does it measure solar time, it measures the hours in Bohemian time and Babylonian time, planetary time, sidereal time, zodiac time, moon time, sunrise, sunset and the ecliptic. These are the utensils of Old Bohemian Time.
The clock tower was built 600 years ago, in medieval human times, by human hands, out of nearby rocks. Its duty was to measure the ages with its own spindly clock hands, gregariously announcing the count of hours from the nurturing swaddle of reticent 100-million-year-old rocks.
These rocks have spent the modern age marking time in a timepiece, yet the span of their existence archives ages long before those measures of time existed. Before there were hours, there were rocks. For 100 million years before the clock, were its rocks. Their story begins even earlier.
Three hundred million years ago, when terra firma bore animal life that had not yet progressed much beyond bugs and snails, a sea bottom somewhere north of the equator was levering upward as its sides closed in, as distant continents and land masses inched closer. It is a familiar story told the world over: As a strip of proto-Africa relentlessly bellied up to proto-North America and Northern Europe, the sea between them shrank.
Crushing forces were so great that the rock bottoms softened and twisted and lofted, pushing up into mountains all along the seams, stitching fragmented continents together to form one giant landmass called Pangaea. The young and sheercut mountains extended all the way across the enormous supercontinent.
Later, Pangaea wrenched apart, tearing open the Atlantic Ocean, separating Europe from North America and dividing the mountain range into pieces including the Appalachians in North America and the Ore Mountains in Europe. Other ruptures came, some east, some west, some stalled and some fulfilled. Seawater came and went in the rupture valleys, breeding tiny creatures carrying tiny shells. When they died, the shells fell to the bottom leaving laying layer after layer of snail dust.
Over millions of years, as the layers piled up, water squeezed out of the spaces between shells and dust, and minerals trapped in those shrunken spaces bound them into solid rock, forging a marlstone edifice deep underground.
Avalanches and streams rolled down from the ore seams, down and down into the transient seas, landing on the snaily edifices, delivering mountain tops to mountain bottoms.
As the mountains dwindled away, the valley seas filled in with the load from the top, and stream beds left mud and sand in their wake, all undergirded by the edifices. Sixty million years ago, the Mediterranean Sea began forming as Africa again encroached on Europe, slowly levering up the edifice to such height that wind and rain washed off the topmost muds and mudstones and sands and sandstones, leaving the shelly marl layer on top for imminent humans to quarry.
So it was, in 1418, when the pushing and shoving had achieved modern conditions, that humans excavated and erected a clock tower from the marlstone edifice.
Uncle Rich was pure Renaissance. He saw a rock — not so singularly as a Lego block or as a timepiece — but as a vessel of creativity: as hammer or footbridge, drumstick or pencil, wheel or wedge. And he could admire a clock for its choreography of gear sequences and weighted mechanisms, its subliminal rhythms singing all manner of music and its precise calibrations in the circulatory system of a computer.
Upon the hour, a skeleton carved on the Prague tower rings a bell, mocking the circling apostles and the passage of time itself.
Time marks twice. The marlstones — limestone and opuka and snail dust — silently speak in long, drawn-out tones of the hundred million years before humans, a hundred million orbits around the sun; yet a single generation to the rise and fall of the rocks.
Blocks of rocks build clocks mocking ticks and tocks.
For Uncle Rich, those tocks endured for 94 years and 364/365ths, from his birth in New Jersey on Christmas Day of 1927 until he passed away in North Carolina four hours before Christmas Day of 2022.
But the cycle was complete. Christmas had dawned, per Old Bohemian Time.
Joy Moses-Hall teaches physics and astronomy at Pitt Community College. She has a PhD in oceanography and is the author of the novel Wretched Refuge.