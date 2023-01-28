138503639

The Astronomical Clock in Prague prepares to mark the hour. It measures the time in Bohemian time and Babylonian time, planetary time, sidereal time, zodiac time, moon time, sunrise, sunset, and the ecliptic.

Uncle Rich appreciated time. He would especially appreciate a completed time cycle. He collected stopwatches, he wrote music and he was a systems manager with IBM. In leisure and in business, these are the utensils of modern Eastern Standard time.

The Astronomical Clock in the Old Town of Prague, Czech Republic, was a timepiece marvel in its day, carved with intricate figures, some with hourly duties. It bears two doors that open on the hour to disclose an animated carousel of apostles circling by.

Joy Moses-Hall teaches physics and astronomy at Pitt Community College. She has a PhD in oceanography and is the author of the novel Wretched Refuge.