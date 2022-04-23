In the middle of the country, above the fruited plain, halfway to the sky between the Rockiest Mountains, lies an unexpected drove of dunes.
Colorado’s Great Sand Dunes swish and swash in the heart of great Rocky Mountain high country. Miniature mounds mirror the majestic mountain map. The sand of the dunes, never still, washes forward, and blows back, on a conveyor belt that loops sediments from mountain to dune and back; recycling between wash and set, deposit and disperse; reusing the cruising of water and wind. Rinse, and repeat.
The back and forth at the dunes is part of a much longer Earthy cycle of up and down, of mountain to plain, of interior heat and exterior weather trading dominance over the ages. Volcanoes foam up from below, and plates crush in from afar, both riding the hot turmoil of the interior, warping upward the roots of a continent. But once angled aloft and exposed to exterior winds and weathers, an elevated plain furrows: rivulets trickle and avalanches tumble, following the lure of gravity, carrying micro-burdens of speck and sand and macro boulders of rock and land. Valleys dig down where once were solid flats, nibbled by water slipfall by slipfall, burdens toppling into newly excavated ravines where rain and ice relentlessly wear and tear until all that is left is a low plain plane, ready to be levered again by the busier interior. Repeat.
Five hundred million years ago, an ocean floor had already been shimmed into a tall Colorado plateau, and been gnawed away to a plain, trading past murky sea for upcast dry country, cut away to vast rocky scree. Lowlands were flooded. But by three hundred million years ago, a plateau was squeezing up again. Weather and aether cut and polished, beveled and leveled, and raised sallow desert topography razed to shallow sea. Rise, repeat.
Today’s mountains are worn-down bottoms of the latest squeeze; rocks once buried and baked, then jacked up, are now tattering down. The Rocky remnants of an escalated plateau are now chipping and dipping and chiseling and twizzling into mountain relief, gradually scouring lower and lower and out to sea. Repeat.
At Great Sand Dunes, wind wrangles river, interrupting the expansive sea-and-saw. Here, erosion runs an extra pong in the ping of sand movement. Medano Creek washes grains down one Rocky tier, skirting the dunefield but sinking away in the high valley, leaving the sand scattered on the streambed floor, drying out and exposed to the reverse winds. Wind pongs them back, blowing dry orts up against Rocky quartz, accumulating sand into drifts. Sierras of sand sway at the site of a stream of sediment, snared by cycles of surge and swallow. Rinse, repeat.
The sands flush in on a water layer and escalate back on an air conveyor.
Mom could not do conveyor belts. She walked with crutches and a brace from a bout with polio, and escalator belts require an elusive crutch-foot timing. They escalated too fast for her limited mobility, pulling her front foot forward before her back foot had balanced.
At Walt Disney World in 1973, where ride after ride involved conveyor belts looping passengers to and from some magical netherworld, Mom feared she would have to wait outside. But Dad eschewed that.
As we queued for the Haunted Mansion, he checked the boxes of a mental data sheet: length of belt, twenty feet. Check, complete. Speed of belt, two feet per second. Complete. Time to hoist Judy into the ride car — scan Mom, assess a loading car — six seconds. Check, complete.
The instant we were at the gate, Dad beveled and leveled Mom over his shoulder like a micro-burden of sand. He surged and swayed onto the belt, with perfect foot timing, avoiding slipfall, chipping and dipping, chiseling and twizzling the few feet to an empty carriage, and deposited her into the ride seat. Off we pinged. Ponging out at the other end, Disney personnel caught on and at the next ride they shut down the entire conveyor to tuck Mom in themselves.
Rinse, repeat. Similar dunes at Jockey’s Ridge in North Carolina originated in sand buffed from the towering Appalachians of 300 million years ago, pushed around by erosional forces similar to those in the Rockies. Hurricanes pushed the sand deposits from sand bar to sandshore, where seasonal winds today ping and pong them little by little toward Roanoke Sound. Repeat.
Jockey’s Ridge stands 100 feet tall.
The dunes high in the Rockies soar 700 feet.
Mountains erode down, plains pry up. Sands wash down, grains gust up. Earthy cycles are trapped in relentless restlessness looping to and from some magical netherworld. Rinse, repeat.