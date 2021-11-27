On a beautiful summer vacation day in 1999, seated at a winery table in rural New York, before tasting any of the local gewurztraminer, we squinted at a couple at a nearby table. Outside, riesling and merlot grapes cascaded along 11 steep and narrow lakes that were plowed out by mile-thick glaciers from 150,000 to 10,000 years ago, their long icy fingers scraping into a shale bedrock to gouge the corrugated landscape of today.
That nearby couple looked like those who regularly sat one pew ahead of us at our church 700 miles away in North Carolina. A quick glance at license plates in the parking lot and a tentative greeting confirmed we and they were, indeed, from adjacent pews, an unexpected crossing of paths in time and space, one member of the universe overlapping with another, then looping around to meet again.
On a beautiful summer day in 1978, seated at a dinner table at a college’s parents’ weekend in Connecticut, my New York-native family was introduced to my roommate’s Maryland-native family and found common ground reminiscing over camping trips. “We’ve been to New York,” Maryland Mom remarked. “We canoed on Saranac Lake one windy weekend two years ago. We were behind a troop of Boy Scouts and dads who were debating whether to get out onto the whitecaps in the rain and snow flurries, or go home.”
Saranac Lake is on an old part of the North American continent, in the Adirondack Mountains, a place that a billion and a half years ago stood as an offshore mountain range eroding into a narrowing sea. Millions of years later, the abraded mountains were jammed against an oncoming landmass; jacked up and over the surrounding landscape, mountainous again; then worn away by wind and rain; and finally returned as mountains, grooved by the same glaciers that imprinted the Finger Lakes in wine country.
My father and brother, Boy Scout veterans, gaped, and stammered, “That was you?” They had returned from a weekend canoe trip on Saranac Lake two years ago describing a family of canoers who had inspired them to push on instead of quitting. It was an unexpected crossing of paths in time and space, one fragment of the universe overlapping with another, then looping around to meet again.
Neptune and Pluto orbit the sun in a grand eccentric circle dance, greeting up every 500 years, then looping around again. They are on a precise schedule, one subsetting the calendar of the other. Neptune completes three full rounds in the same 500 years that Pluto completes two. Pluto’s path crosses over Neptune’s; its large oval orbit slightly overlaps the nested, smaller Neptune orbit, raising the prospect of collision. But no worries. The cycle starts with Pluto and Neptune on the other side of the sun, far from the crossings, and they don’t come close enough to gravitate.
Gravity is a game of size and proximity. Even a close call, without a collision, can distort an orbit, wreaking havoc and setting up pushes and pulls of planetary mayhem, staying orbital couriers from their appointed solar rounds. It happens with asteroids all the time: the bullying presence of the giant planet Jupiter, full of mass and spin vigor, wields a cudgel of gravity on every asteroid that laps synchronously within 300 million miles, either bouncing it out of the solar system, or spiraling it in to a collision, as one cog of the universe connects with another, never to loop again.
But because of the 3:2 schedule of Neptune and Pluto, they never come within a billion miles of each other. If traffic lights were installed where the orbits cross, they need never turn red, because when Neptune is at a junction, Pluto is just rounding the Sun, 7 billion miles away and when Pluto is at an intersection, Neptune is heading around the other side of the sun.
Instead, they slowly sketch out the rounded contours of a lopsided fried egg, with a Neptunian yolk-orbit leaking over the white albumen of the Pluto-orbit; or a slice of avocado, the Neptunary pit pressed against the Plutonian skin. They sweep out irregular loops, like tree rings in a cross-cut of the solar system, and will loop around yet again, because the dance they share avoids the dooming loom of gravity, keeping them too far away to pull into a cataclysmic embrace. The revolvers retain their relentless rhyme, their rhythm, their reach, region to region across the realm, looping around once more.
We shall meet again, dear friends.