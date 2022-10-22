On the rainiest of rainy days, the air seems to steep in the slow seep of time. Four of us were marooned in our 17-foot camping trailer in a forest hollow somewhere, maybe Pennsylvania, sometime in the 1970s during what must have been a category 0.9 tropical storm, with nothing to do. Four of us were bored. Board games filled the void.
We were barely anchored to a new and deepening intercontinental sea that had recently been a campground. Outside, rain fell like spoonfuls of pudding. The weight of us and all of our summer belongings was barely enough to hold fast. We were stranded, and possibly about to weather away like a cobble from a vein of rock.
Inside, my brother and I were concerned about an agonizing turn of monotony in our game of Monopoly. It didn’t take a clearing in the pudding to see that Mom was holding fast to Park Place, and we were mere millennia from bankruptcy. We switched to Yahtzee inside the bubble of our trailer.
In such a way we were immersed in our own little version of a geode.
Geodes are the casts of bubbles.
Many geodes form like champagne bubbles: as magma floods up into a bottleneck from the deeper earth, the weight of the overlying champagne crust diminishes, and any tiny gas vesicles swell into big gas vesicles, foaming toward the surface. The magma cools and the vesicles harden into hollows of rock.
But nature abhors a vacuum and rocks abhor a cavity, and hydrothermal fluids laced with all of the chemicals of the subsurface gradually sip and trickle through. The vacant bubble becomes a home for crystal growth. Tiny mineral prisms mold against its inner edge to form a hard rind, then grow inward as larger, delicate spikes and polyhedrons.
But a geode can form in any bubble, including those in long-layered sediments, even a 350-million-year-old bubble from the vicinity of Keokuk, Iowa, that has a full-blown history of its own. Keokuk bubbles formed when Iowa was at the bottom of a deepening intercontinental sea, where dirt and shells steadily fell to the bottom and accumulated in quiet layers. Around an individual bit of debris, a micro-marine climate could form as the debris began to decay. As, say, a clam-like shell disintegrated, it released its minerals, changing the acidity of the surrounding water, making nearby mud clump together into a pellet.
The pellet cemented around the fading clam using the clamshell’s own decay sauce, and became part of the accumulated debris on the bottom. But cement is sensitive to acid. If a marine front crept through introducing new acidity conditions, the cement could dissolve, and the freed mud and clamshell minerals could drain away, leaving a bubble where the clamshell once was; that is, under the fathoms, flowing fluids flipped firth and forth between alkaline and acidic, first fomenting, then flushing the filling.
Inside bubbles, be they champagne or clam, over the seep of time, games of geometry play out in the void. A bubble can spawn a geode because a cavity is an ideal place for crystal growth. Tiny crystals carried in by seeping fluids cling, molding to the inner edge of the bubble to form a hard rind, then grow inward as larger, more delicate spikes and polyhedrons.
For crystals to grow, minuscule molecular blocks must find open space in a structure. Snowflakes form this way. The basic shape of water crystals, based on their chemistry, is a hexagon of six molecules, all holding shoulders at the precise angle found in regular hexagons. A frozen snow crystal can only grow by fitting new hexagons into its structure, unlike liquid molecules which can nudge other molecules out of the way and squeeze in at smaller angles. A snowflake must stack the hexagons into a hexagon-friendly shape like a honeycomb. The Jenga and Tetris patterns of crystal formation fill a void with crystals growing like snowflakes into the breach.
Finally, the rock outside the rind may erode away, leaving a crystalline bubble behind, a jeweled memory of a long-ago void, protected and unseen, isolated in shadow for millions to hundreds of millions of years, its brilliance exposed only by the hard crack of a hammer.
Every geode steeps in the slow seep of time.
Joy Moses-Hall teaches physics and astronomy at Pitt Community College. She has a doctorate in oceanography and is the author of the novel Wretched Refuge. Subscribe at apieceofthecontinent.net.