On the rainiest of rainy days, the air seems to steep in the slow seep of time. Four of us were marooned in our 17-foot camping trailer in a forest hollow somewhere, maybe Pennsylvania, sometime in the 1970s during what must have been a category 0.9 tropical storm, with nothing to do. Four of us were bored. Board games filled the void.

We were barely anchored to a new and deepening intercontinental sea that had recently been a campground. Outside, rain fell like spoonfuls of pudding. The weight of us and all of our summer belongings was barely enough to hold fast. We were stranded, and possibly about to weather away like a cobble from a vein of rock.


