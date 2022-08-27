He built the pool that held the boat that needed the oars that he got for a quarter at the rummage sale.

Dad usually didn’t pay attention when Mom supervised a rummage sale. Mom volunteered with many groups and they all fundraised through rummage sales featuring everything from used shoes and ships to homemade sealing wax and molasses.


Joy Moses-Hall teaches physics and astronomy at Pitt Community College. She has a doctorate in oceanography and is the author of the novel Wretched Refuge. Follow her @jmoseshall on Facebook.