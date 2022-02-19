The James Webb Space Telescope, a giant origami lens now looping around the sun, is preparing to eyeball the dim dregs of infrared light beaming through the vacuum of space to observe its earliest traces.
Infrared beams are the archeological pottery of universe history. Parsing through infrared data is like tea-spooning through ancient sky dirt, looking for clues to how things once were. And to lock its gaze outward and backward in time while tethered to Earth, the telescope has anchored in a sun-orbiting sweet spot, whirling like the edge of a clay pot on a potter’s wheel.
It is at a neutral place to float in space.
It is at a Lagrangian point.
The Lagrangian points are five orbiting balance points where a relatively small object can suspend in synchrony near a large object that is orbiting an even larger object, without falling to either. One can easily imagine a balance point for Webb between Earth and sun, splitting the gravitational difference; the “to” matching the “fro” of a tug-of-war team.
It’s a space base braced by gravity give-and-take.
This looks to be Lagrangian point No. 1: Earth and sun wrest in opposite directions, bada-bing, bada Lagrangian.
But this point doesn’t leash the telescope to Earth, because it overlooks the need for the Webb to orbit, in tandem with Earth, curving with a precise timing in keeping up with the Lagrangians. In a revolving system, tugs-of-gravity are won on unmatched criteria, as evidenced by Lagrangian 2, which is where Webb actually rides shotgun on the cosmic infrared. Lagrangian 2 is on the dark side of Earth, a million miles out with both Sun and Earth at its back. How can Webb stay out, with Earth and Sun both pulling it in?
It’s a pull party out there! The Lagrangians don’t just balance gravity. They use it to turn and throttle. They are the points where the pulls stack up to match the pulls that buffet the Earth, and so imitate Earth’s orbit. The Webb is not held still between north and south, right and left, past and future. It is swirling around the sun. And that swirling affects how the Earth and sun gravities must stack.
An equilibrium gravity would send the Webb off to one side, forever, getting farther and farther away from both Earth and sun and skipping out on orbit. Instead, the telescope must suffer a sunward stress to curve inward and circle around. All of the Lagrangians bear an excess of sunward gravity. At Lagrangian 2, the Earth and sun both pull Webb toward the Sun.
Uneven forces replace pathways with path-sways.
For Earth gravity to continuously mismatch the sun’s gravity and keep the track of the telescope aligned with the Earth and sun, the three must be in lockstep. But there is a complication: the farther out you are, the slower you go. Earth hurtles around the Sun at 66,600 mph, but a million miles farther out, the orbit speed is only 66,200 mph. To avoid trailing behind the Earth, the Webb must speed up. At Lagrangian 2, the mismatch in gravity, in addition to turning the Webb, also acts like a sun bulker, which takes advantage of a second complication.
The second complication is that the mass of the sun controls the speeds. The bulkier the sun, the faster all the orbits will be. The sun’s mass is steady. But at Lagrangian 2, the Earth and sun are exactly aligned behind the Webb, and the combined Earth and sun feel quite as if the sun were a little bit heavier, thus giving the Lagrangian 2 orbit a little faster swing. This sweet spot combines the Earth and sun gravities to both turn the Webb and speed it up, keeping it in sync with Earth. Elsewhere, the timing is off, or the turning is off, and the telescope goes adrift, but at the Lagrangian points, gravity hums like a potter’s wheel, allowing Webb to readily throw us its views of infrared cosmic history.
Dad taught ceramics at the local high school. His students studied kilns and glaze and earthen clays, and the orthoclase chemistry of pottery’s ways. They made jugs and casts and lumpy drafts, added spouts and pull-outs thrown on and thrown out, and learned to thumb-press the wheel. They designed crockery that told their own stories.
Pottery of orthoclase details progress of the human race.
Past and present pots and plates of fragmented states are glimpses into human fates.
Past and present infrared from afar is our glimpse into cosmic ways.
A million years from now, our potteries will be a telltale of the human saga, and the infrared Webb shards will help place us in context. From the stability of Lagrangian 2, we weave a Webb of wisdom wafting in from the widest worlds.