Dad’s riding lawnmower was revered for its sheer shear, and for being made out of a washing machine.
It danced over two acres of foliage like a Maytag debutante, twirling and swirling and hurling little grass lobs like a grand right and left, even when the turf was pampas tall.
Some might look at a washer that won’t wash as less than a wash, but not Dad. To him, spin was spin. A mower blade swivels around its screw like a whetted washer tub rotating around its agitator. A decent spin cycle could make quick work of the grass.
But therein lies a stumper and a stickler.
The stumper arises from the speed of the blade and the simultaneous finish of the cuts.
When the blade, or the washer tub, spins, the outer and inner spans — the blade tip and the blade linchpin — finish their cuts at the same time. The grass at the far tip of the blade is felled at the same instant as the grass near the pin. But the blade tip yaws around a much bigger circle. So the tip must be going faster — more feet each second — to finish a round in the same number of seconds. Can one blade spin full circle both tip-fast and pin-slow?
It can if the language of spin is bilingual, translating between angles and lengths. A full sweep counted in angles is 360 degrees, everywhere on the blade, from near pin to far rim, bore to brim, and all parts sweep around in the same amount of time. Lengthen the blade and it spins the same 360 degrees, but the swath has an even larger girth. When measuring in girth-feet instead of angles, the tip twirls swiftly, and the pin pivots ploddingly, even as the entire blade finishes that full sweep of angle simultaneously.
Lawnmowers and washer tubs share this same angles-to-feet translation, because they are both solid objects where every inch is stuck to an adjoining inch. If one segment moves, they all move, rigidly, arm in arm. And that solidarity forces the outer sections to keep up, even if they have to whip farther and faster.
The stickler: without such stiffness, the outers lag behind. In our Solar System of unattached planets, mowing around the Sun, the outside lanes trail in both angle and speed. The planets are independent orbs; the far-outers don’t have to match pace, and instead lag further and further behind. The farther out they are, the slower they go, and they scythe bigger circles, taking even longer to trek around. The Earth (in a circularity separate from its rigid daily pirouette) orbits the linchpin Sun yearly. Planet Jupiter traces a circle five times farther and five times bigger than Earth’s, yet Jupiter takes 12 times longer to finish. Earth orbits at 67,000 mph, 1.6 million miles per day in its 580-million-mile circuit around the Sun. Jupiter rounds at 29,000 mph, only 700,000 miles per 24-hours in its three-billion-mile journey around the Sun. The tip travels slower than the pin!
Dad’s snow blower had two large tractor wheels mounted below an engine, perfect for propelling a lawnmower. For the summer, he removed the plow and the chute that hurled snow into impressive winter piles along the driveway, and with some pipe-rods left over from a plumbing foray, he welded the washer side panels together to enclose the spin motor, and draped the housing over the tractor, then painted the rods green for a little stealth amid the grasses.
He fashioned a seat to drag behind the tractor, like a cockpit control wagon, from which he could sit, steer, shift and surge the tractor. The whole was transformed to a green acre haymaker, a grass-busting, meadow-lusting, litter-gusting, hill-dusting, swath-crusting, clipping-ripping, cutting-gutting, gulch-mulching monster mower.
The mower was irrationally silent for a good part of the summer, the high grass season, as we traveled to other places and verdant spaces, touring other lawns and southern dawns, from mountain reaches to ocean beaches, away from the homefield for weeks.
When we returned, the grass was so high it nearly blotted out the sun. Wilding weeds waved and wagged with welcome. The tractor was called to order. Dad turned blade to blade, mower to grass, setting it twisting and waltzing and buzzing the light fantastic like a chainsaw grazing through a forest, the fescue timbers stumped and felled. Dad’s lawn mower was revered for shearing veld to velvet. Soon, the severed stalks would wilt, aging by day to golden hay.
The spinning wheels had made gold.
Akin to a twin of Rumpelstiltskin, the toil was trolled, spinning yaw into straw.
Joy Moses-Hall teaches physics and astronomy at Pitt Community College. She has a PhD in oceanography and is the author of the novel Wretched Refuge. Follow @jmoseshall on Facebook.