You’ve probably taken the Jungle Cruise at Disney World (or one of Disney’s many theme parks around the world). Appropriately, it is part of Adventureland.
The popular ride — a steamer that travels along a waterway surrounded by audianimatronic animals — makes you feel like you’ve been through wilder parts of Asia, Africa and South America.
You don’t really have to worry about threats on a Disney theme park ride, but Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt have their share of problems in “Jungle Cruise,” the new film based on that ride.
“Jungle Cruise” is screening at the Regal Greenville Grande and AMC Fire Tower 12 and on the Disney+ streaming video platform.
The storyline weaves its way between all of its antecedents — Frank Wolff (Johnson) is a cynical steamboat captain who agrees to guide two explorers on their quest for the fabled Tree of Life. His passengers are Dr. Lily Houghton (Emily Blunt), an eccentric botanist, and MacGregor Houghton (Jack Whitehall), Lily’s younger brother who’d rather be anywhere else than on a tiny boat chugging down the Amazon.
The story has fantastical elements. The bad guy is Lope de Aguirre (Édgar Ramíírez), a 16th-century Basque Spanish conquistador who has spent centuries seeking the Tree of Life to cure his sickly daughter.
As it turns out, Capt. Frank has a few secrets of his own, a just as time-out-of-joint background as Aguirre’s.
When first announced, the “Jungle Cruise” movie was set to star box-office duo Tom Hanks and Tim Allen. But by the time the production made it through development, it was starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who is currently ranked as the most famous person in the world.
The 47-year-old former WWE wrester was the second highest grossing movie star. He has ranked as the highest paid movie star for the past two years in a row, according to Forbes.
When Disney opened the Jungle Cruise ride in 1955, Walt Disney himself was the first skipper of the boat. Now 66 years later, Johnson is the first cinematic skipper for Jungle Cruise.
“It’s an honor,” says Dwayne Johnson. “Emily and I, that’s not lost on us, the responsibility and just the cool factor, that we have an opportunity to deliver something to the world that’s been iconic and beloved over the years. So, it was a real honor for us.”
Emily Blunt is more sanguine. “It’s like this nostalgic joy bomb,” she chimes in. “It’s the movies you grew up watching, and that’s why we signed on. That’s why we wanted to do it. What’s the first movie you saw in theaters? It was ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark.’ I loved what Harrison Ford did because he was so human as an action star. He fell on his face and he was scared of stuff and everything had this mayhem to it. The action had levity to it, and I loved that as a kid. I remember being so inspired by him and re-watching all the films before I did ‘Jungle Cruise.’ And ‘Romancing the Stone’ is one I must have seen about 50 or 60 times.”
OK, we get it. Her role model for the film. She adds, “No one wears a hat like Harrison, so I can’t presume that I can rival him in that sense.”
Question is, can Dwayne Johnson? In “Jungle Cruise,” the Rock covers his chrome-dome craniums for most of the movie with a hat. Well, actually a skipper’s cap.
To celebrate the release of “Jungle Cruise,” Johnson designed a special cap that resembles the one he wore the movie; however this cap has the added element of Mickey Mouse ears on top. Offered for sale on the shopDisney website, the hats sold out quickly.
Now if the movie has that same success …