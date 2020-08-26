Dear readers. Hannah Verrilli, a fourth-year Brody medical student suggests you can stay active by taking advantage of free exercise classes on HasFit.com. There are classes for beginners and to more advanced folks and even a section specifically for seniors. Please eat healthy, wear your face covering, stay 6 feet apart and wash your hands.
Q My friend says she has leaky gut? What exactly is that and can it be prevented/treated? JW, Greenville.
A Hannah Verrilli conferred with the experts to collect information to share with you on this question as well. Here is what she learned:
“Leaky Gut Syndrome” is a hotly debated topic in the medical community. Although it may not be widely taught in medical schools or found in our medical textbooks, it is gaining traction as more and more research is being dedicated to the gut and its implications on overall health. Some physicians and nutritionists have never heard of it, others call “leaky gut” a fake diagnosis, while others believe it to be a condition causing many different ailments.
So how does the gut work? When we eat, the food enters the gut and is broken down into smaller and smaller particles until the nutrients in the food can be absorbed by the gut wall. In order for this to happen, the lining of our intestines has to be semi-permeable. The gut wall is thin and covered by mucus and good bacteria that help break down our food. Once absorbed by the gut wall, the nutrients from our food enter the bloodstream and go into our cells to ultimately provide us with energy or to be stored for later.
This process is thought to go wrong in leaky gut syndrome, which is a term coined to describe increased intestinal permeability. This means the gut wall allows large particles such as undigested food particles, bad bacteria, and toxins to pass into the bloodstream instead of just the nutrients we need. These foreign particles escaping the gut are thought to set off alarm bells in the body known as cytokines that tell our body’s defense cells or our white blood cells to come fight.
This causes inflammation and irritation in the gut that can lead to abdominal pain, bloating, and problems digesting food. Some theorize that these particles can continue traveling through the blood to any part of the body causing problems like arthritis, migraines, asthma, fatigue, eczema, fibromyalgia, depression and more.
You ask is it possible for a leaky gut to cause all of these problems? One thing we do know is that the intestinal barrier is weakened in some diseases like Crohn’s disease and celiac disease. These diseases both result in poor absorption of certain nutrients and abdominal discomfort. People with these diseases also often have other problems like allergies, joint pain or skin issues. However, science does not have evidence that these other issues are the direct result of a leaky gut. Additionally, clinicians don’t have evidence that people without a known cause for leaky gut have symptom relief when barrier function is restored.
So how would one prevent or treat a leaky gut? Our barrier function seems to be reliant on the good bacteria in our gut. This is called our microbiome. Everyone’s microbiome is different and is dependent on both DNA and lifestyle. Studies have shown that diets low in fiber and high in sugar and saturated fat can decrease good bacteria, thin our protective mucus, and cause increase permeability of the gut. Alcohol, lack of certain vitamins, and certain stressors can also weaken this barrier.
Prebiotics and probiotics have been shown to help strengthen our microbiome. Prebiotics are a special type of fiber that feeds the good bacteria in your gut. They can be found in certain fruits and vegetables like bananas, asparagus, artichokes, and even some whole grains. Probiotics are live bacteria and yeasts that add to the good bacteria in our gut. These are often found in fermented foods like yogurt, some cheeses, pickles, sauerkraut, and kombucha (a fermented drink made with tea, sugar, bacteria and yeast).
Some studies have also shown supplements like glutamine can help reduce intestinal permeability. These can be purchased without a prescription, but one should talk to their doctor or registered dietitian nutritionist before taking this or any other dietary supplement to avoid unwanted side effects.
So, is Leaky Gut Syndrome fact or fiction? Theoretically, it makes sense, however, it can be argued that we do not have enough evidence yet to support this as an accepted diagnosis. One argument against this is that we don’t know for sure if the leaky gut is causing inflammation and problems elsewhere in the body or if inflammation and other problems are causing the gut to leak. Additionally, in some animal experiments when the gut was made to be leaky it did not lead to any other problem, but in other experiments it did.
Although we don’t have all the answers yet, we know that a diet high in fiber and low in sugar and saturated fats along with stress management can help support your gut health. Hopefully, as scientists continue to study the possibilities of the leaky gut, we will be better equipped to understand the interconnectedness of all our body systems.