Dear readers: I am away and Julie Carlson, MBA, RD, LDN wanted to share some important information with you about colorants in food. Julie was part of our dietetic staff in the ECU Pediatric Specialty Clinics several years ago. She now practices privately and specializes in dietary coaching for chronic health conditions. Here are her thoughts.
I heard a great story recently about a little girl in a drawing lesson. She was 6 and she was at the back of the class drawing. The teacher said this little girl hardly ever paid attention, but in this lesson she did. The teacher was fascinated, and she went over to her and said, “What are you drawing?” And the girl said, “I’m drawing a picture of God.” And the teacher replied, “But nobody knows what God looks like.” And then the girl said, “They will in a minute.”
I love the innocence of children. They trust us to keep them healthy. Our job is to help them grow, achieve a healthy weight, and lower the risk they will have any diet-related diseases. But they also know what they like — and they like visual stimulation. Cornell University experts studied this and concluded that the diversity and amount of food kids will eat is related to its color and shape. Food companies use this information in product development. Think candies, fruit snacks, and chips.
Dye use in food has skyrocketed in the past 25 years. Color makes food more appealing. Do you think children rather eat a brown cereal brand or the rainbow-colored brand? In the U.S., there are seven petroleum dyes approved for use in food, and 90% of our bright color comes from just three: red 40, yellow 5 and yellow 6. They all have health risks associated with them. These dyes are outlawed in many parts of the world like the U.K. or have required warnings on their labels.
Companies use these colorants because they are cheaper than more natural alternatives and are preferred in the manufacturing process. Fruit chew candies are colored with carotenes and chlorophylls across the Atlantic but with Red 40 and Yellow 6 in the U.S. In the U.S., children drink juices made with Red 40, and mac/cheese with Yellow 6.
The Kraft Company stopped that practice about six years ago, but some brands still use it. Don’t be surprised to see these colors in unexpected places — I have seen them in breads.
Should you be worried about petroleum-based chemical food dyes? There is still much to learn. Even so, several health organizations have cautioned us about petroleum-based food dyes. The American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology says food dye intolerance affects less than 1 in 10 adults who usually have allergies but does not estimate how many children are affected.
An Academy of Pediatrics technical report on the topic reads “the FDA standards, as well as original safety approval of these colors, are based on animal studies that do not include neurologic or neurobehavior end points.” A handout from a book on food allergies and sensitivities from the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics advocates that children with ADHD or hyperactivity avoid petroleum-based colorants & some preservatives. Some experts suggest trying a two-week avoidance of these colorants to see if it makes a difference in behavior of the child or teen.
The good news is that food companies are listening to the increasing demands Americans are making to use more natural colorants. So, read labels to look for more natural ingredients like a nnatto from a tropical tree, or extracts from vegetables like beets, pumpkin, tomatoes and carrots that are labeled as carotene or beta-carotene. Also herbs such as turmeric, paprika or saffron are commonly used plants for coloring. Let’s not forget chlorophyl can be used and it gives the green color to plants.
Of course, eating foods in their natural state like fruits and vegetables is always a healthy strategy. When in doubt about any additives in the foods you feed yourself or your family, consult a registered dietitian nutritionist (RDN) to guide your choices. Here is my challenge to you: try going a day without exposure to artificial color, it will likely mean you are eating less ultra-processed food and more fruits and vegetables — a really good thing.
Professor emeritus Kathy Kolasa, a registered dietitian nutritionist and Ph.D., is an affiliate professor in the Brody School of Medicine at ECU. Contact her at kolasaka@ecu.edu.